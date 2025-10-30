Bernard Fanning To Take ‘Tea & Sympathy' 20th Anniversary Tour Around Australia In 2026 - Noise11.com

Bernard Fanning will celebrate two decades of his landmark debut solo album Tea & Sympathy with a national Australian tour in February and March 2026. Following the lightning-fast sell-out of his anniversary concert at Brisbane’s QPAC, Fanning will bring the full album performance to stages across the country, performing Tea & Sympathy in its entirety for the first time in twenty years, along with a selection of fan favourites from his career.

The 2026 tour will feature special guests Sam Cromack of Ball Park Music and Georgia Mooney from All Our Exes Live in Texas, while Perth fans will be treated to a special appearance by Bob Evans (Kevin Mitchell of Jebediah).

Reflecting on the milestone, Fanning said, “It’s such a privilege to have made a record that people connected with on such a deep, personal level. I’ve had so many people tell me that it changed their lives. As an artist, that’s what you hope for. Playing these songs live has always been a communal experience, where the audience and the band share in both the intimacy and the full-throated sing-along glory of the songs.”

Fanning added, “It’s such a joy to be taking another lap around our country to play Tea & Sympathy again. We’ve got most of the original band back together and can’t wait to play this record front to back in some of Australia’s most iconic venues. Having Sam and Georgia along just triples the fun.”

Released on 31 October 2005, Tea & Sympathy debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and went on to win three ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year, along with APRA’s Songwriter of the Year Award in 2006. The album’s singles – Wish You Well, Songbird, Watch Over Me and Thrill Is Gone – cemented Fanning’s reputation as one of Australia’s finest storytellers, blending heartland rock and introspective folk with deeply personal lyrics.

Wish You Well famously topped the triple j Hottest 100 in 2005 and remains one of the defining Australian songs of the 2000s. The album was Fanning’s first major solo project following Powderfinger’s Vulture Street (2003) and marked a bold creative turn that proved his songwriting could thrive beyond the band that dominated Australian rock for over a decade.

To mark the 20th anniversary, Fanning has released remastered editions of Tea & Sympathy on vinyl and CD, featuring updated artwork, archival material and exclusive alternate renditions. The double vinyl reissue provides fans with a new way to experience the album two decades later.

Fanning has also revisited Watch Over Me with Kasey Chambers and Clare Bowditch, re-recorded at his Brooklet Studio with longtime collaborator Nick DiDia. The new version echoes their iconic 2006 ARIA Awards performance and captures the emotional core that made the song a standout moment in Australian music.

In addition to the tour and reissues, Fanning has been announced as an ambassador for AusMusic T-Shirt Day 2025. His exclusive T-shirt, designed by artist Sebi White, is being sold to raise funds for Support Act, the Australian music industry charity providing crisis relief and mental health services for musicians, crew, and music workers.

Bernard Fanning – Tea & Sympathy 20th Anniversary Tour 2026

Friday, 27 February 2026 – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Sunday, 1 March 2026 (Labour Day Eve) – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

With special guest Bob Evans

Thursday, 5 March 2026 – The Events Centre, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, 7 March 2026 – Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Sam Cromack will not appear at this show

Saturday, 14 March 2026 – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 20 March 2026 – State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 21 March 2026 – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Tuesday, 24 March 2026 – Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Friday, 27 March 2026 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 28 March 2026 – HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

All shows are all ages, with under-18s required to attend with a parent or responsible adult.

Pre-sales begin Monday 3 November at 10.00am (local time) through to Wednesday 5 November at 9.00am. General public tickets go on sale from 12.00pm Wednesday 5 November at bernardfanning.com/tour.

