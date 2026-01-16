Bif Naked Channels Documentary Momentum Into New Single Snowblinded - Noise11.com

Fresh from an extraordinary run of sold out documentary screenings across Canada, Bif Naked has returned with new music that draws a direct line between reflection and confrontation. The Canadian icon has released the new single and music video Snowblinded, lifted from her 2025 studio album Champion, extending a period of renewed creative focus that has reconnected her with audiences on multiple fronts.

The momentum behind Snowblinded follows a landmark year for Bif Naked, whose documentary screenings throughout 2025 culminated in an Audience Choice Award at the Calgary International Film Festival before making their way to broadcast on Super Channel. The response confirmed the enduring resonance of her story and catalogue, and the new single channels that energy back into the music itself, addressing themes of emotional fatigue, social numbness and the urgency of awareness.

Bif Naked describes Snowblinded as an anthem born from emotional discontent, observing a culture that increasingly dulls itself to the world around it. The repeated refrain underscores a call for attention and accountability, reinforcing her long held role as an artist who speaks plainly and without compromise. The accompanying video mirrors that intent, framing the song as both personal statement and broader social reflection.

The release continues the life of Champion, her first studio album in 15 years, which marked a significant return after a long period defined by resilience, reinvention and survival. Executive produced by Peter Karroll and Georgie Jett, the album draws together new material with remixes that extend its reach across formats and audiences. Tracks such as Jim, Champion, Sweetpea and Heavy sit alongside reimagined versions of Champion and Never No Never, reflecting an artist comfortable with both reinvention and continuity.

Bif Naked’s career arc remains one of the most distinctive in Canadian music. Born Beth Nicole Torbert in New Delhi and raised in North America, she emerged from the underground punk scene to become one of Canada’s most recognisable voices. Between 1996 and 2016 she ranked among the country’s top selling artists, achieving a Billboard Canada number one with Spaceman and earning international recognition with albums such as I Bificus, which achieved multi platinum success.

Her songs have become part of popular culture through extensive use in film and television, including Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Charmed, The West Wing and American Psycho 2, while her presence on MTV TRL cemented her status during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Alongside music, she has built a substantial acting and hosting career, spanning film, television, animation and video games, further broadening her cultural footprint.

The documentary screenings have added a new dimension to that legacy, presenting her life story through film, live Q&A and acoustic performance. In 2026, Bif Naked will continue touring Canada with the award winning documentary show while also appearing at summer festivals with her full rock set, offering audiences multiple ways to experience her work.

With Snowblinded, Bif Naked reinforces the central thread that has defined her career, direct communication, emotional honesty and a refusal to disengage from difficult conversations. The song stands as both a continuation of Champion and a statement of purpose from an artist whose voice remains urgent and relevant decades into her career.

Champion Track Listing

01 Jim

02 Never No Never

03 Champion

04 Broke Into Your Car

05 Sweetpea

06 Rollerdome

07 Snowblinded

08 Heavy

09 Raging Inside

10 Stay In Your Lane

11 Champion (True Believers Remix)

12 Champion (March Of The Freakz Remix)

13 Never No Never (Adam Percy Remix)

Bif Naked Documentary Screenings, Film, Q&A And Acoustic Performance

February 26, 2026, Kingston, Isabel Bader Centre

March 1, 2026, Lethbridge, Yates Theatre

March 2, 2026, Calgary, Bella Concert Hall

March 4, 2026, Medicine Hat, Esplanade Arts And Heritage Centre

March 5, 2026, North Battleford, Dekker Centre

March 7, 2026, Fort Saskatchewan, Dow Centennial Centre Shell Theatre

March 9, 2026, Saskatoon, Broadway Theatre

March 10, 2026, Vernon, Towne Theatre

March 13, 2026, Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

