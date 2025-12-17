Biffy Clyro's James Johnston Steps Away From Touring To Address Mental Health And Addiction - Noise11.com

Biffy Clyro bassist and founding member James Johnston has announced he will not take part in the band’s upcoming tours, confirming he is stepping back to focus on treatment for mental health and addiction issues he has lived with privately for some time.

In a heartfelt statement shared with fans, Johnston said the decision was not taken lightly and followed a prolonged period of personal difficulty that had begun to impact both his own wellbeing and those around him. He explained that the time had come to properly address his illnesses and commit to recovery with professional support.

Johnston wrote that he was “heartbroken” to miss the forthcoming tours but acknowledged that confronting the issues openly was necessary. He revealed he has already begun receiving professional help and reassured fans that there is hope ahead as he works through treatment and recovery.

The bassist also issued a direct apology to his bandmates, frontman Simon Neil and drummer Ben Johnston, thanking them for their continued love, patience, support and understanding during what he described as a very challenging period. His message underscored the close personal bond at the centre of Biffy Clyro, a relationship that stretches back more than two decades.

Formed in Kilmarnock in the mid 1990s, Biffy Clyro grew from a fiercely independent Scottish rock band into one of the UK’s most successful alternative acts. Johnston, Neil and Ben Johnston have remained the core lineup throughout the band’s evolution, navigating underground beginnings, major label success and sustained global touring without changes to the trio.

Their breakthrough arrived with 2009’s Only Revolutions, an album that propelled the band to international attention and cemented their status as festival headliners. The record delivered enduring songs including Bubbles and Many Of Horror, the latter becoming one of the defining tracks of their career. The album also received a Mercury Prize nomination and achieved platinum status in the UK.

Across their career, Biffy Clyro have amassed eight top five UK albums, four of which reached number one, selling more than a million records in the process. Their success has been driven not only by commercial appeal but by a reputation for emotionally charged songwriting and an intense live presence that has translated from club stages to arenas and major outdoor events.

The band recently returned from a hiatus with their latest album Futique, released earlier this year. The record marked their first studio album in four years and signalled a creative re-emergence following time away from touring. Its release coincided with renewed plans for extensive live activity across the UK, Europe and beyond.

Biffy Clyro are scheduled to begin their UK and European tour in January, with further performances planned across the summer, including dates in Australia and New Zealand. While Johnston will be absent from the live lineup, the band confirmed that bassist Naomi MacLeod will step in to cover bass duties for the duration of the tours.

MacLeod is a trusted collaborator within the Biffy Clyro orbit and has previously performed alongside Simon Neil in his Empire State Bastard project. Johnston described her as a close friend and said he could not think of a better person to take on the role while he focuses on his health.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from fans, reflecting a broader shift within the music community toward open conversations about mental health and addiction. Johnston’s decision places personal wellbeing ahead of touring commitments, a move increasingly recognised as essential within an industry long defined by relentless schedules and pressure.

Despite the temporary change, Biffy Clyro’s forward plans remain significant. The band recently announced the largest headline show of their career, set to take place at London’s Finsbury Park in July 2026, a milestone moment that underscores their enduring popularity and continued ambition.

For now, the focus remains on Johnston’s recovery. His statement closed with gratitude to fans for their support and reassurance that, while the road ahead will take time, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

