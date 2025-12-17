BIIRD Announce Sydney Sideshow At Oxford Art Factory Ahead Of Ed Sheeran Tour - Noise11.com

Irish trad supergroup BIIRD will bring their electrifying energy to Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on January 28, 2026, offering fans an intimate sideshow before joining Ed Sheeran on his AU/NZ Loop Tour. The all-female collective’s growing reputation as one of Ireland’s most exciting modern trad acts.

Formed in 2024 by harpist and banjo virtuoso Lisa Canny, BIIRD emerged from a shared vision to honour Ireland’s musical heritage while giving it a contemporary, adventurous twist. From the earliest public performances, the group has captivated audiences with a sound that fuses fiddle, harp, concertina, flute, drums, and even synths into arrangements that feel both timeless and fearless. Their debut single, The Rollover, showcases their ability to blend tradition with innovation, earning them a devoted following long before releasing a full album.

BIIRD’s rise has been swift. After appearing on Ireland’s iconic The Late Late Show, the collective embarked on a sold-out tour across Ireland and the UK, including a headline set at All Together Now festival in front of 15,000 fans. Each performance captures the spirit of the Irish pub session, delivering an immersive, high-energy experience that leaves audiences enthralled.

What sets BIIRD apart is not just their musicianship but their commitment to cultural reinvention. The ensemble regularly collaborates with Ireland’s leading designers, reimagining traditional music and fashion to create a modern aesthetic that resonates globally. On stage, the typically 11-strong group showcases a vibrant mix of fiddles, harp, banjo, concertina, cello, flute, and vocals, demonstrating both technical precision and unfiltered creative flair.

BIIRD are more than a band-they are a cultural movement. By modernising Ireland’s oldest sounds, they are introducing the country’s rich musical traditions to new audiences worldwide. Their approach to trad music is fearless: traditional forms meet contemporary styling, inventive arrangements, and a performance energy that has made the group a must-see act for festivals and international tours alike.

Next year, BIIRD’s Australian appearance will be a rare chance for fans to experience their live magic up close, ahead of the global exposure that comes with supporting Ed Sheeran. It is an opportunity to witness the fusion of heritage and innovation that has defined the collective from the very beginning.

BIIRD Australian Tour

All Shows 18+

Wednesday 28 January, 2026 | Oxford Art Factory | Darlinghurst, Sydney

Tickets available via mg.live/biird

