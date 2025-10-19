Ed Sheeran Announces Special Guests For 2026 Loop Tour With Vance Joy, Mia Wray, Biird And Aaron Rowe - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran is set to return to Australia and New Zealand in early 2026 with his colossal Loop Tour, and he’s bringing along an impressive lineup of guests. Joining Sheeran for the summer stadium shows will be Australian chart-topper Vance Joy, rising powerhouse Mia Wray, Irish trad innovators Biird, and soulful newcomer Aaron Rowe.

Ed Sheeran will return to Australia and New Zealand in early 2026 for his Loop Tour, joined by a remarkable lineup of supporting artists – Vance Joy, Mia Wray, Biird, and Aaron Rowe. With more than 3.1 million tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand over his career, Sheeran remains one of the region’s biggest-ever touring artists.

The Loop Tour follows the release of Sheeran’s latest album Play, a continuation of his evolution as a songwriter and performer. Renowned for transforming stadiums into intimate spaces through his trademark live looping performances, Sheeran’s 2026 shows will combine cutting-edge production with his raw, one-man-band style.

Vance Joy

Melbourne-born James Gabriel Keogh (born 1 December 1987), better known as Vance Joy, was once a promising Australian rules footballer before turning to music. Rising to international fame with his 2013 breakthrough single Riptide, which topped the Triple J Hottest 100, Joy quickly became one of Australia’s most successful exports. Signing a five-album deal with Atlantic Records, he released his debut EP God Loves You When You’re Dancing in 2013, followed by the multi-platinum albums Dream Your Life Away, Nation Of Two, and In Our Own Sweet Time.

Vance Joy’s blend of warmth, emotional storytelling, and ukulele-driven melodies has won him global audiences and tours with the likes of Taylor Swift and P!NK. After years of playing some of the world’s biggest festivals, his 2026 stadium return marks a triumphant homecoming for the Melbourne native.

“I feel very fortunate to be getting to open for Ed around Australia and New Zealand,” Joy said. “He is a legendary artist. It’s going to be a great run and I’m excited to play a part in it.”

Mia Wray: Australia’s Next Great Voice Steps Up

Queensland-born Mia Isobel Wray-McCann (born 28 October 1995 in Noosa) relocated to Melbourne to pursue music, where she developed into one of Australia’s most commanding new artists. A winner of the 2011 Telstra Road To Discovery program, she released early EPs Mia Wray (2014) and Send Me Your Love (2016) before signing with Ivy League Records.

Her debut album Hi, It’s Nice To Meet Me, released in March 2025, earned an ARIA nomination for the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award and was shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize. Wray’s music fuses pop, soul and folk influences, with her powerful voice and emotionally candid songwriting earning praise from Elton John and BBC Radio 1.

“I saw Ed Sheeran play in Brisbane in 2013 and it blew my mind,” said Wray. “The first cover I ever uploaded to YouTube was The A Team, so it’s a huge honour to support him.”

Biird: Irish Tradition In Flight

Formed in 2024, Biird is an all-female Irish trad collective led by harp and banjo virtuoso Lisa Canny and featuring some of the country’s finest emerging traditional musicians. With a mission to “contemporise the image of trad across the globe”, Biird blend fiddle, harp, concertina and modern synth textures to create a bold reinvention of Irish folk music.

Their dynamic live performances have sold out venues across Ireland and the UK, following a standout debut on The Late Late Show and appearances at major festivals including All Together Now. Biird’s participation in Sheeran’s Loop Tour will mark their first large-scale performances in the Southern Hemisphere, appearing in New Zealand and Perth.

Aaron Rowe: Ireland’s Rising Voice Finds His Moment

Dublin-born Aaron Rowe honed his craft playing pubs and clubs before breaking out internationally in 2025. His debut single Hey Ma became a viral hit even before release, followed by Talking With You, showcasing his rich storytelling and soulful voice. Praised by artists including Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran, Rowe draws inspiration from Sam Cooke and Damien Rice to craft songs of heartbreak and hope.

His heartfelt performances have quickly established him as one of Ireland’s most promising new voices, and Australian audiences will witness his rise when he joins the Loop Tour for Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide shows.

The Loop Tour will mark Sheeran’s first major return since his record-breaking Mathematics Tour, which drew massive crowds in 2023. His new stage production is set to showcase the looping mastery that first made him famous, blending intimacy with stadium spectacle.

Ed Sheeran – The Loop Tour 2026

With special guests:

Vance Joy (All Shows)

Mia Wray (All Shows)

Biird (NZ + Perth)

Aaron Rowe (Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne + Adelaide)

Tour Dates:

New Zealand

Fri 16 Jan – Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Sat 17 Jan – Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Wed 21 Jan – Sky Stadium, Wellington

Sat 24 Jan – Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Sun 25 Jan – Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Australia

Fri 31 Jan – Optus Stadium, Perth

Sun 1 Feb – Optus Stadium, Perth

Fri 13 Feb – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sat 14 Feb – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sun 15 Feb – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Fri 20 Feb – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Sat 21 Feb – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Sun 22 Feb – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Thu 26 Feb – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Fri 27 Feb – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sat 28 Feb – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Thu 5 Mar – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Tickets are on sale now via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran.

