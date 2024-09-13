Bill Mumy To Release New Solo Album ‘Wonder World’ - Noise11.com

Lost In Space’s Will Robinson, actor, singer and songwriter Bill Mumy, will release a solo album ‘Wonder World’ soon.

Bill said on his socials, “My upcoming solo album ‘Wonder World’ is mixed, finished, turned in to the record company Global Recording Artists. They have put out my catalogue over the last 20 years. It is all being mastered for 24 bit wav files so the actual CD sound really, really good.

He also revealed he is working with another Lost in Space star on the design of the album, his Robinson sister Penny played by Angela Cartwright. Bill said, “The physical copy is going to include a 12 page booklet which is designed by the mighty multi-talented Angela Cartwright. It has all the lyrics to the album. 12 all-new original songs written by me, played by me, sung by me. It is an solo album in the true sense of the word. I’ve tried to make an honest album that sits in-between being produced and not over-produced. It has taken a couple of years to say this ones finished. I feel good about it”.

Bill is 70 years old now. In 2018 he had played Dr Smith for two episodes of in the Netflix series. As well as starring in Lost in Space (1965 to 1968) he has had countless other appearances on ‘I Dream of Jeannie’, ‘The Munsters’, ‘Bewitched’ and ‘Twilight Zone’ and Bill has had an ongoing music career for decades. He has been a longtime collaborator with the band America co-writing three songs on America’s ‘View From The Ground’ (1982), one on America’s ‘Your Move’ (1983), three on ‘Perspective’ (1984, another two on ‘Hourglass’ (1994).

In 1993 the title track from Rosemary Clooney’s ‘Still On The Road’ was a Bill Mumy song.

He also has his own band Action Skulls with John Cowsill of The Cowsills and Vicki Peterson of The Bangles.

A release date for ‘Wonder Wall’ is yet to be announced.

