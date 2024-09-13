 Bill Mumy To Release New Solo Album ‘Wonder World’ - Noise11.com
June Lockhart and Bill Mumy in Lost In Space

June Lockhart and Bill Mumy in Lost In Space

Bill Mumy To Release New Solo Album ‘Wonder World’

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2024

in News

Lost In Space’s Will Robinson, actor, singer and songwriter Bill Mumy, will release a solo album ‘Wonder World’ soon.

Bill said on his socials, “My upcoming solo album ‘Wonder World’ is mixed, finished, turned in to the record company Global Recording Artists. They have put out my catalogue over the last 20 years. It is all being mastered for 24 bit wav files so the actual CD sound really, really good.

He also revealed he is working with another Lost in Space star on the design of the album, his Robinson sister Penny played by Angela Cartwright. Bill said, “The physical copy is going to include a 12 page booklet which is designed by the mighty multi-talented Angela Cartwright. It has all the lyrics to the album. 12 all-new original songs written by me, played by me, sung by me. It is an solo album in the true sense of the word. I’ve tried to make an honest album that sits in-between being produced and not over-produced. It has taken a couple of years to say this ones finished. I feel good about it”.

Bill is 70 years old now. In 2018 he had played Dr Smith for two episodes of in the Netflix series. As well as starring in Lost in Space (1965 to 1968) he has had countless other appearances on ‘I Dream of Jeannie’, ‘The Munsters’, ‘Bewitched’ and ‘Twilight Zone’ and Bill has had an ongoing music career for decades. He has been a longtime collaborator with the band America co-writing three songs on America’s ‘View From The Ground’ (1982), one on America’s ‘Your Move’ (1983), three on ‘Perspective’ (1984, another two on ‘Hourglass’ (1994).

In 1993 the title track from Rosemary Clooney’s ‘Still On The Road’ was a Bill Mumy song.

He also has his own band Action Skulls with John Cowsill of The Cowsills and Vicki Peterson of The Bangles.

A release date for ‘Wonder Wall’ is yet to be announced.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tears For Fears photo by Chapman Baehler
Tears For Fears To Release Live Album, Movie and Announce Cinema Screenings

Tears For Fears will release their first ever live album ‘Songs for a Nervous Planet’ 25 October. The album will include four new studio songs and the movie ‘Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film’ will premiere on 1100 cinema screens worldwide on 24 and 26 October.

38 mins ago
Stephen Cummings with The Sports at the Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stephen Cummings Turns 70

It’s a big day for Steve’s with not only Steve Kilbey turning 70 on 13 September, so is Stephen Cummings.

21 hours ago
Cameron Crowe and Tom Petty
Tom Petty’s Long Lost 1983 ‘Heartbreakers Beach Party’ Movie To Screen In Cinemas

Tom Petty’s long lost movie ‘Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party’ will screen in cinemas worldwide on 17 and 20 October, marking what would have been Tom’s 74th birthday.

23 hours ago
Soft Cell supplied Destroy All Lines
Soft Cell To Tour Australia For The First Time

Marc Almond and Dave Ball will bring Soft Cell to Australian stages for the first time ever in 2025.

3 days ago
Herbie Flowers Facebook profile photo
R.I.P. Legendary Bass Player Herbie Flowers At Age 86

English bass player Herbie Flowers has died at the age of 86. Flowers played with rock icons on some of the greatest albums of all-time.

4 days ago
Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden at Rod Laver Arena 6 Sept 24 photo by Jason Rosewarne
Iron Maiden Take Fans On A Roller Coaster Of The Future and The Past In Melbourne #REVIEW

Iron Maiden have returned to Australia for the first time since 2016. Considering it has been 44 years since the first album ‘Iron Maiden’ in 1980, the Australian tours have been few and far between.

6 days ago
Paulie Stewart
Dili Allstars To Return To East Timor

Paulie Stewart is getting the Dili Allstars back together for a visit to East Timor to mark the 25th anniversary of the International Force East Timor (INTERFET) in 1999. Dili Allstars will play East Timor again on 14 September 2024.

7 days ago