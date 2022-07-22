Billie Eilish Pops Out Two New Songs ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’ - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish has released two brand new songs on her ‘Guitar Songs’ EP.

‘The 30th’ is something fans had not heard before.

‘TV’ was a a song she recently recorded in the USA.

Billie alerted fans to the new songs via her socials.

Billie had told Ellen DeGeneres just weeks ago that she was thinking of new music for a third album. The new songs speak to recent Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial as well as the overturning of Roe vs Wade.

The lyrics to ‘TV’ include, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade”.

Both new songs were again produced by Billie’s brother Finneas.

The second Billie Eilish album ‘Happier Than Ever’ was released in 2021.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

