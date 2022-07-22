Billie Eilish Pops Out Two New Songs ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’ - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish has released two brand new songs on her ‘Guitar Songs’ EP.
‘The 30th’ is something fans had not heard before.
‘TV’ was a a song she recently recorded in the USA.
Billie alerted fans to the new songs via her socials.
Billie had told Ellen DeGeneres just weeks ago that she was thinking of new music for a third album. The new songs speak to recent Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial as well as the overturning of Roe vs Wade.
The lyrics to ‘TV’ include, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade”.
Both new songs were again produced by Billie’s brother Finneas.
The second Billie Eilish album ‘Happier Than Ever’ was released in 2021.
