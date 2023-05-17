The Rubens Premiere New Song ‘Pets and Drugs’ - Noise11.com

The Rubens has a new song ‘Pets and Drugs’ as a preview to a fifth album. The last album for The Rubens was ‘0202’ in 2021.

The new song was co-produced by the band and Konstantin Kersting. The Rubens have been in the UK. They performed in London on 10 May and at The Great Escape’ on 13 May.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

