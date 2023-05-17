 The Rubens Premiere New Song ‘Pets and Drugs’ - Noise11.com
The Rubens

The Rubens

The Rubens Premiere New Song ‘Pets and Drugs’

by Paul Cashmere on May 17, 2023

in News

The Rubens has a new song ‘Pets and Drugs’ as a preview to a fifth album. The last album for The Rubens was ‘0202’ in 2021.

The new song was co-produced by the band and Konstantin Kersting. The Rubens have been in the UK. They performed in London on 10 May and at The Great Escape’ on 13 May.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Rubens, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Billie Eilish Pops Out Two New Songs ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’

Billie Eilish has released two brand new songs on her ‘Guitar Songs’ EP.

July 22, 2022