 Billy Idol Denies Glastonbury Gossip - Noise11.com
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman

Billy Idol photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Idol Denies Glastonbury Gossip

by Music-News.com on June 25, 2025

in News

Ahead of his Wembley Arena date, Billy Idol joined Radio X Classic Rock with Sunta Templeton and put to rest some Glastonbury gossip.

1980s punk rock legend Billy Idol has confirmed that he WON’T be playing a secret set at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival. Speaking with Radio X Classic Rock’s Sunta Templeton, Billy also detailed how he found his long-lost son – through an online heritage website!

Billy Idol – BI
Sunta Templeton – ST

1980s new wave icon Billy Idol denies that he will play a secret set at this year’s Glastonbury Festival!

ST: “And also Glastonbury – there have been some rumours that you may be popping up and doing a secret set this year. But I see that you’re actually going to be in Europe, and there’s only, like, one day off. So, can we put those rumours to bed that you might be popping up at Glastonbury?”

BI: “I mean, I’d love to play there, but I don’t think we’re doing it. I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s me anyway, if there is. I’d love to, wow! It would be great. I enjoyed it last time. I couldn’t believe it was sunny. You know, it wasn’t all muddy, and that was fantastic.”

ST: “I know it’s always a blessing when the sun shines at Glastonbury, because it’s actual hell on earth when it doesn’t!”

Punk rock legend Billy Idol reveals that he found out that he had a long-lost son through a heritage site

ST: “Yeah, it’s very intimate, that you’ve really let these people into every aspect of your life, including, of course, the kind of revelation that comes out, that you discover you have a long lost son.”

BI: “Yes, my son Brant, yes. He’s a really nice chap. I mean, I really like him, and I love him, actually. He’s a really nice chap. He’s got a lovely family, he’s a family guy, and he takes care of his family and pours concrete for a living, and does quite a really amazing job. You know, what you can do with concrete is really incredible. So, he’s a really great guy. I like him a lot, and he was waiting to see if we found him in the end. There was one other guy that he thought might be his dad, and he got a bit of a negative reaction from that. So he thought, ‘I’m just going to wait.’ And then my daughter went on one of the heritage sites and found Brant. So, I think it’s great, because he used to look around his family and go, ‘I don’t look like anybody in this family. Who do I belong to?’ Now he knows – the nefarious Billy Idol!”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Hutchence
Tiger Lily Hutchence is a First Time Mother

Tiger Lily Hutchence has reportedly given birth to her first child.

18 hours ago
The Edge and Bono of U2 photo by Ros O'Gorman
U2’s The Edge Becomes An Irish Citizen

U2's The Edge has become an Irish citizen after living in Ireland for 62 years.

2 days ago
The Radiators Pay Tribute To Greedy Smith With Mental As Anything’s ‘Live It Up’

The Radiators and Mental As Anything now have a cross-over. Guitarist Martin Cilia.

2 days ago
Kylie Minogue Tension tour Melbourne 2025 photo by Winston Robinson
Kylie Minogue Music Videos Costumes Go On Display At Australian Music Vault

Six costumes worn by Kylie Minogue in the music videos ‘Hand on Your Heart’, ‘Did It Again’, ‘On A Night Like This’, ‘Can't Get You Out of My Head’, ‘I Believe In You’ and ‘All the Lovers’ have gone on display at the Australian Music Vault in Melbourne.

2 days ago
Motley Crue Dolly Parton
Motley Crue and Dolly Parton Merge Into Dolly Crue for ‘Home Sweet Home’

Dolly Parton and Mötley Crüe have re-recorded the Mötley Crüe classic ‘Home Sweet Home’.

3 days ago
Swanee Believe
Swanee Posts Heartfelt Video For ‘Believe’ Album

Swanee has posted a heartfelt video thanking everyone involved with his first album in over a decade ‘Believe’. He has his brothers Jimmy Barnes and Alan Barnes on the record and said he would have had his sister Linda had she not passed away when she did.

June 18, 2025
Tony Hadley by Mary Boukouvalas
Tony Hadley To Return for 2026 Australian Tour

Ex-Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley is coming back to Australia in March 2026.

June 16, 2025