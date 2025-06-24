Billy Idol Denies Glastonbury Gossip - Noise11.com

Ahead of his Wembley Arena date, Billy Idol joined Radio X Classic Rock with Sunta Templeton and put to rest some Glastonbury gossip.

1980s punk rock legend Billy Idol has confirmed that he WON’T be playing a secret set at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival. Speaking with Radio X Classic Rock’s Sunta Templeton, Billy also detailed how he found his long-lost son – through an online heritage website!

Billy Idol – BI

Sunta Templeton – ST

ST: “And also Glastonbury – there have been some rumours that you may be popping up and doing a secret set this year. But I see that you’re actually going to be in Europe, and there’s only, like, one day off. So, can we put those rumours to bed that you might be popping up at Glastonbury?”

BI: “I mean, I’d love to play there, but I don’t think we’re doing it. I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s me anyway, if there is. I’d love to, wow! It would be great. I enjoyed it last time. I couldn’t believe it was sunny. You know, it wasn’t all muddy, and that was fantastic.”

ST: “I know it’s always a blessing when the sun shines at Glastonbury, because it’s actual hell on earth when it doesn’t!”

Punk rock legend Billy Idol reveals that he found out that he had a long-lost son through a heritage site

ST: “Yeah, it’s very intimate, that you’ve really let these people into every aspect of your life, including, of course, the kind of revelation that comes out, that you discover you have a long lost son.”

BI: “Yes, my son Brant, yes. He’s a really nice chap. I mean, I really like him, and I love him, actually. He’s a really nice chap. He’s got a lovely family, he’s a family guy, and he takes care of his family and pours concrete for a living, and does quite a really amazing job. You know, what you can do with concrete is really incredible. So, he’s a really great guy. I like him a lot, and he was waiting to see if we found him in the end. There was one other guy that he thought might be his dad, and he got a bit of a negative reaction from that. So he thought, ‘I’m just going to wait.’ And then my daughter went on one of the heritage sites and found Brant. So, I think it’s great, because he used to look around his family and go, ‘I don’t look like anybody in this family. Who do I belong to?’ Now he knows – the nefarious Billy Idol!”

