Billy Preston Documentary That's The Way God Planned It Expands To Cinemas After Sold-Out Premiere - Noise11.com

A new documentary celebrating the life and legacy of Billy Preston is heading to cinemas across the United States following a strong New York debut, spotlighting the extraordinary career of one of music’s most influential keyboardists.

by Paul Cashmere

A new documentary chronicling the remarkable life and career of Billy Preston is expanding into theatres across the United States following a successful premiere run in New York. Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It explores the six-decade musical journey of the Grammy-winning keyboard virtuoso whose playing shaped some of the most significant recordings in modern music history.

The film premiered at Film Forum in New York where its initial screenings quickly sold out, signalling strong interest in a story that intersects with some of the most important artists and moments in rock, soul and gospel music. Distributed by Abramorama and produced by White Horse Pictures and Homegrown Pictures, the documentary now moves into select theatres nationwide with additional events scheduled in Preston’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Director Paris Barclay, a multi-Emmy Award winning filmmaker with an extensive television career, brings Preston’s story to the screen with a focus on both his groundbreaking musicianship and the personal journey that shaped his life. Barclay’s work across nearly 200 television episodes and numerous productions gives him a deep understanding of character driven storytelling, something essential to capturing the complexities of Preston’s legacy.

The Los Angeles screenings will feature a series of post-screening conversations with key contributors to the film. Barclay will appear at selected sessions alongside producers Stephanie Allain, Jeanne Elfant Festa and Nigel Sinclair, as well as executive producer Daniel Shaw. Composer Derrick Hodge and musician Tony Jones, who performed with Preston and served as a consulting producer on the documentary, will also participate in discussions about Preston’s life and music.

Preston’s musical career began at an extraordinarily young age. Born in Houston and raised in Los Angeles, he was recognised as a prodigious keyboard talent during childhood. By his early teens he was already performing professionally, including appearances with gospel legend Mahalia Jackson. His musical instincts soon carried him beyond the church stage and into the wider world of rhythm and blues.

One of the defining moments of Preston’s early career occurred in 1962 when the 16-year-old keyboardist met The Beatles in Hamburg while touring with Little Richard. At the time the Liverpool band had not yet achieved global fame. Preston developed a friendship with the group that would eventually lead to him contributing keyboards to their recordings years later.

His presence in the studio during the sessions for Let It Be and Abbey Road brought a distinctive gospel influenced sound that helped shape the feel of the music. Preston also appeared with The Beatles during their famous rooftop concert in London, the final live performance by the band.

Beyond his association with The Beatles, Preston became one of the most sought-after session musicians of his era. His keyboard work appeared on recordings by Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Barbra Streisand, Eric Clapton and Sly Stone, among many others. His style combined gospel roots with rhythm and blues, funk and rock, making him a versatile collaborator capable of enhancing almost any musical setting.

Preston also enjoyed major success as a solo artist. During the 1970s he scored a series of chart-topping hits including Outa-Space, Will It Go Round In Circles, and Nothing From Nothing. Another of his most recognisable recordings, You Are So Beautiful, later became widely known through a cover version by Joe Cocker.

The title of the documentary comes from Preston’s 1969 single That’s The Way God Planned It, released through The Beatles’ Apple Records label and produced by George Harrison. The song remains one of Preston’s defining recordings and reflects the strong spiritual thread that ran through his music.

While Preston’s professional achievements were extraordinary, the film also explores the personal struggles that accompanied his career. Despite performing alongside some of the biggest artists in popular music, Preston faced challenges related to identity and acceptance throughout much of his life. The documentary examines how he ultimately found a sense of peace and self-understanding later in life.

Since its premiere at SXSW, Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It has appeared at numerous international film festivals including DOC NYC, Palm Springs International Film Festival and Mill Valley Film Festival. Along the way it has collected awards including Best Documentary at the Oak Park Black Film Festival and FilmFest DC.

Fifteen years after his passing in 2006, Preston’s influence was formally recognised when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, introduced by former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr. The honour acknowledged a musician whose work quietly shaped countless recordings while also leaving behind a catalogue of memorable solo hits.

With its national theatrical rollout now underway, the documentary offers audiences a deeper look at a musician whose keyboard playing became an essential part of the soundtrack of the twentieth century.

Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It Theatrical Dates

Mar 6, Camas WA, Liberty Theatre

Mar 7, Camas WA, Liberty Theatre

Mar 7, Austin TX, Austin Film Society

Mar 11, Camas WA, Liberty Theatre

Mar 12, Key West FL, Tropic Cinema

Mar 13, Providence RI, Avon Cinema

Mar 13, Santa Fe NM, Center For Contemporary Arts Santa Fe

Mar 13, Santa Barbara CA, Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Mar 14, Providence RI, Avon Cinema

Mar 14, San Rafael CA, Smith Rafael Film Center

Mar 15, Beverly MA, Cabot Performing Arts

Mar 16, Cincinnati OH, The Woodward Theater

Mar 18, Schenectady NY, Proctor’s Theatre

Mar 18, Newport RI, The JPT Film & Event Center

Mar 18, Boulder CO, Dairy Arts Center

Mar 20, Nashville TN, The Belcourt Theatre

Mar 20, Sedona AZ, Mary D. Fisher Theatre

Mar 21, San Francisco CA, 4 Star Theater

Mar 21, Waterville ME, Maine Film Center

Mar 21, Cary NC, The Cary Theater

Mar 22, San Francisco CA, 4 Star Theater

Mar 22, Waterville ME, Maine Film Center

Mar 22, Cary NC, The Cary Theater

Mar 25, Cary NC, The Cary Theater

Mar 25, Hartford CT, Cinestudio

Mar 26, Cary NC, The Cary Theater

Mar 26, Tucson AZ, The Loft Cinema

Mar 26, Pittsburgh PA, Harris Theater

Mar 27, Hartford CT, Cinestudio

Mar 27, Minneapolis MN, The Parkway Theater

Mar 28, Pittsburgh PA, Harris Theater

Mar 28, Jersey City NJ, WFMU’s Monty Hall

Mar 29, Pittsburgh PA, Harris Theater

Mar 30, Raleigh NC, The Rialto

Mar 31, Pittsburgh PA, Harris Theater

Apr 1, Pittsburgh PA, Harris Theater

Apr 3, Lincoln NE, The Ross

Apr 10, Overland Park KS, Glenwood Arts Theater

Apr 22, Sisters OR, Sisters Movie House

Apr 24, York PA, Strand Theatre

June 15, Sarasota FL, Burns Court Cinemas

June 17, Columbia SC, Nickelodeon Theater

Ticketing details and screening times are available through participating cinemas.

