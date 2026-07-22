The Black Crowes Celebrate 30 Years of Three Snakes and One Charm - Noise11 Music News

The Black Crowes’ fourth studio album, *Three Snakes and One Charm*, turns 30 this week, marking three decades since the band emerged from one of the most turbulent periods in its history to deliver a record that reflected both internal conflict and renewed creative purpose.

by Paul Cashmere

Released on 23 July 1996, Three Snakes and One Charm became the final Black Crowes album for American Recordings and captured a band rebuilding itself after months of personal tensions. While relationships within the group, particularly between brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, had reached breaking point during the preceding Amorica or Bust tour, the sessions that followed produced an album that remains an important chapter in the band’s catalogue.

The anniversary highlights an album that arrived during a transitional period for The Black Crowes. Following the ambitious and heavily layered production of 1994’s Amorica, the group deliberately shifted direction, abandoning the traditional studio environment in favour of a communal recording process inside a rented Atlanta house that became known among the band as Chateau de la Crowe. The change created a more relaxed and collaborative atmosphere and ultimately shaped both the sound and identity of the record.

At the time, Rich Robinson openly acknowledged how strained relationships within the band had become.

“We just hated each other,” Robinson said in a 1996 interview with Acoustic Guitar. “There was a lot of emotional baggage, and everyone got on each other’s nerves. We almost broke up a few times, but finally we all let go and moved on.”

Chris Robinson similarly reflected on the period, describing it as a time when every member was experiencing personal changes and emphasising the importance of perseverance and mutual respect in keeping the band together.

Those experiences directly influenced the making of Three Snakes and One Charm. Rather than spending months working in a commercial studio, Chris Robinson proposed renting a house where the band could both live and record. Rich Robinson initially brought in a small recording setup to develop demos before expanding the equipment into a fully functioning recording space, complete with additional Neve console channels.

The songwriting process also evolved. Rich remained in Atlanta while Chris worked from Los Angeles, with tapes travelling between the two cities as songs gradually took shape before the full band assembled. By the time keyboard player Eddie Harsch heard the early recordings, many of the arrangements were already substantially developed, although the group continued refining material together and also wrote additional songs during the sessions, including “Under a Mountain” and “Better When You’re Not Alone”.

In total, 26 songs were recorded before the final 12 track album was assembled.

The sessions also introduced new musical textures. For the first time, The Black Crowes incorporated a horn section, recruiting members of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band after touring together the previous year. Their contributions featured prominently on “(Only) Halfway to Everywhere” and “Let Me Share The Ride”, broadening the band’s established blues rock foundation.

Living together throughout the recording process also influenced the performances. Former bassist Johnny Colt later recalled a constant flow of musicians, friends, films, food and dogs moving throughout the house while producer Jack Joseph Puig attempted to maintain order. Guitarists Rich Robinson and Marc Ford also developed a closer musical relationship during the sessions, with Ford encouraging Robinson to expand beyond his traditional rhythm guitar role and explore more intricate dual guitar arrangements.

Following the house recordings, the band completed overdubs, mixing and mastering at Ocean Way Studios in Los Angeles before beginning a world tour that actually started several weeks before the album’s official release. The tour dramatically expanded The Black Crowes’ live repertoire, with performances regularly drawing from more than 90 songs across their catalogue.

To support the release, the band also appeared on several radio and television programs, including an early episode of VH1 Storytellers, then still a relatively new format that paired intimate performances with artists discussing the stories behind their music.

Commercially, Three Snakes and One Charm continued the band’s strong international presence. The album reached No. 15 on the US Billboard 200, No. 17 in the United Kingdom and peaked at No. 23 on the ARIA Albums Chart in Australia.

Critical reaction was generally favourable, with reviewers recognising the band’s increasingly adventurous musicianship while noting the album’s blend of Southern rock, blues, funk, acoustic folk and psychedelic influences. Although opinions differed on its overall consistency, the record reinforced The Black Crowes’ reputation as one of the leading American rock bands of the decade.

The album also received a distinctive limited edition box set featuring seven 7-inch vinyl EPs, a custom 45 rpm adapter modelled on the album artwork and a large band poster, making it one of the more collectible releases from the group’s catalogue.

Thirty years on, Three Snakes and One Charm stands as a record born from instability but ultimately strengthened by collaboration. It documented a band that managed to channel internal conflict into creative renewal, extending The Black Crowes’ evolution beyond their early commercial success while laying the groundwork for the next stage of their career.

Tracklisting

Under a Mountain

Good Friday

Nebakanezer

One Mirror Too Many

Blackberry

Girl from a Pawnshop

(Only) Halfway to Everywhere

Bring On, Bring On

How Much for Your Wings?

Let Me Share the Ride

Better When You’re Not Alone

Evil Eye

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