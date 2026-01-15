Black Label Society Announce New Album Engines Of Demolition - Noise11.com

Black Label Society have confirmed the release of a new studio album, Engines Of Demolition, due out March 27, 2026 via Spinefarm. The record marks the band’s first full length studio release since 2021’s Doom Crew Inc. and arrives after several years of constant touring, writing and personal reflection for founder, guitarist and vocalist Zakk Wylde.



The album is introduced by the new single Name In Blood, released alongside a new music video. The track sets the tone for the record with a hard edged, weighty sound that reinforces Black Label Society’s long standing reputation for uncompromising heavy music, while also hinting at the broader emotional range explored across the album.

Wylde began writing Engines Of Demolition in 2022 while on the road during the Pantera Celebration World Tour, a period that kept him moving almost continuously through to 2025. The material evolved across those years, shaped by life on the road and the personal moments that occurred between tours. Among the songs written during that period is Ozzy’s Song, described by Wylde as the most personally profound and heartfelt ballad he has written, dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne, the artist who first brought him to international attention.

Wylde describes Engines Of Demolition as a complete document of the past four years, capturing emotional extremes and everything that exists between them. The album reflects both endurance and vulnerability, themes that have long underpinned Black Label Society’s catalogue but are presented here with renewed focus and clarity.

Black Label Society was formed in Los Angeles in 1998, emerging from a period where Wylde was balancing his work with Ozzy Osbourne alongside his own creative ambitions. After the blues infused Pride & Glory project and the acoustic Book Of Shadows album, Wylde recorded what would become Black Label Society’s debut, Sonic Brew. Rather than continuing as a solo venture, the decision was made to establish a permanent band, laying the foundations for a career that has now spanned nearly three decades.

Across eleven studio albums, Black Label Society have built a formidable body of work, including Stronger Than Death, 1919 Eternal, The Blessed Hellride, Mafia, Shot To Hell, Order Of The Black, Catacombs Of The Black Vatican, Grimmest Hits and Doom Crew Inc.. The band has also released live albums, compilations and video projects, reflecting their emphasis on performance and connection with audiences.

Line up changes have occurred over the years, yet Wylde has remained the creative anchor, often recording multiple instruments in the studio. The current Black Label Society line up features Zakk Wylde on vocals, guitar and piano, John JD DeServio on bass, Jeff Fabb on drums and Dario Lorina on guitar. This configuration has solidified over recent years, providing stability after decades of evolution.

Engines Of Demolition continues that legacy while pushing the band forward. The tracklist moves between aggressive riff driven songs and reflective moments, highlighting Wylde’s ability to balance heaviness with melody and emotional weight. The album’s title suggests momentum and power, while the songs themselves reveal a deeper examination of perseverance, loyalty and personal reckoning.

With Engines Of Demolition, Black Label Society reaffirm their place as one of modern heavy music’s most enduring acts. The album stands as both a continuation of a long established sound and a snapshot of a band shaped by time, experience and unrelenting dedication to their craft.

Engines Of Demolition is released March 27, 2026.

Engines Of Demolition Track Listing

Name In Blood

Gatherer Of Souls

The Hand Of Tomorrows Grave

Better Days & Wiser Times

Broken And Blind

The Gallows

Above & Below

Back To Me

Lord Humungus

Pedal To The Floor

Broken Pieces

The Stranger

Ozzy’s Song

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)