Bleed From Within Capture Raw Intensity With One Take Audiotree Session - Noise11.com

Scottish metal leaders strip their sound back to its core during a landmark live recording filmed on tour in North America.

by Paul Cashmere

Scottish metal heavyweights Bleed From Within have delivered a powerful statement of intent with the release of their live Audiotree Session, a one take performance captured during the band’s 2025 North American tour. Filmed while the group was on the road supporting Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium, the session presents Bleed From Within in an unfiltered environment, performing material from their latest album Zenith alongside key cuts from across their catalogue.

Audiotree has built an international reputation for documenting artists in intimate studio settings, prioritising musicianship and authenticity over spectacle. For Bleed From Within, the invitation represented a chance to showcase the strength of their songs without the production scale that typically surrounds their live shows. The result is a focused, immediate performance that places the band’s precision, discipline and musical chemistry front and centre.

The band approached the session with a strict set of self imposed rules. There were no rehearsals, no edits and no second chances. The cameras rolled and the performance unfolded exactly as it happened in the room. In an era where live recordings are often heavily polished, the decision aligned with Bleed From Within’s long held commitment to credibility and craft. The session captures the band as they are, five musicians locked into a shared moment, relying entirely on instinct and experience.

Formed in Glasgow in 2005, Bleed From Within emerged from the UK underground at a time when metalcore was rapidly evolving. Early rehearsals took place in a youth club, where the band cut their teeth covering Lamb Of God before moving quickly into original material. Their debut album Humanity arrived in 2009, followed by Empire in 2010, releases that established their foundation in aggressive riffing, groove driven rhythms and uncompromising vocals.

A significant step forward came with 2013’s Uprising, released after the band signed with Century Media. The album marked a shift toward sharper songwriting and broader dynamics, opening doors to major tours across Europe and the UK, including high profile support slots with Testament and Megadeth. Industry recognition followed, with Bleed From Within receiving the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award for Best New Band, confirming their arrival on a larger stage.

Line up changes in the mid 2010s helped redefine the band’s sound. The addition of Steven Jones on rhythm guitar and clean vocals in 2017 expanded their sonic palette, a change first fully realised on the album Era in 2018. Subsequent releases Fracture and Shrine continued to refine the balance between melody and brutality, positioning Bleed From Within as one of the most consistent and forward thinking acts in modern metal.

Their current creative peak is represented by Zenith, released in April 2025 through Nuclear Blast. The album reconnects with the melodic instincts of the band’s early years while retaining the weight and authority developed over two decades. Singles including Hands Of Sin, In Place Of Your Halo and A Hope In Hell demonstrated a renewed confidence, with songs built for both large festival stages and focused listening environments.

The Audiotree Session arrives at a pivotal moment in that journey. Having spent years building their reputation through relentless touring and disciplined evolution, Bleed From Within use the session to reaffirm the fundamentals of their identity. It is a reminder that beneath the production, the visuals and the scale, the band’s strength lies in the songs and the players themselves.

The timing is also significant. The performance was recorded as the band prepared for their first ever headline tour of North America, a milestone that reflects their steady rise from Glasgow practice rooms to international stages. For audiences yet to see Bleed From Within live, the Audiotree Session offers a clear snapshot of what awaits, direct, intense and uncompromising.

Bleed From Within continue to prove that longevity in heavy music is earned through discipline and adaptability. With Zenith and the Audiotree Session, they demonstrate that evolution does not require dilution. Instead, it demands clarity of purpose and the confidence to stand in a room, press record and play.

