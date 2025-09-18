Bob Dylan's Early Years Unearthed In New Bootleg Series Release ‘Through The Open Window, 1956-1963' Out October 31, 2025 - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan’s formative years as a songwriter and performer are getting the full archival treatment with the upcoming release of The Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963, set for October 31, 2025 via Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings.

This deluxe 8CD box set charts Dylan’s journey from his Minnesota roots to the heart of Greenwich Village, capturing a young artist discovering his voice amid the vibrant folk scene of the early 1960s. Pre-orders start today, and a preview of the track “Rocks and Gravel” is already streaming.

The collection is a treasure trove for Dylan enthusiasts, including home recordings, studio outtakes, coffeehouse gigs, nightclub performances, and jam sessions from now-long-lost venues. Many recordings are previously unheard, offering an intimate window into the evolution of classics like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”

A major highlight is the complete, previously unreleased recording of Dylan’s legendary Carnegie Hall concert on October 26, 1963, mixed from the original tapes-a snapshot of the end of his early folk period and the dawn of an extraordinary career.

Historian and author Sean Wilentz, who provides 125 pages of liner notes and over 100 rare photographs, writes, “Even as a fragment, this collection collapses time and space, connecting past and present, old and new, not as nostalgia but as a living record of an artist becoming himself.”

The 8CD Deluxe Edition contains 139 tracks-including 48 never-before-released performances and 38 rare cuts-alongside a hardcover book of notes and photos. For those after the essentials, 2CD and 4LP highlight editions feature 42 tracks.

Full Tracklisting: Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963

DISC 1

Let the Good Times Roll – Dec 24, 1956, Terlinde Music Shop, St. Paul, MN

I Got a New Girl – May 1959, Home of Ric Kangas, Hibbing, MN

San Francisco Bay Blues

Jesus Christ – Sept 1960, Home of Bob Dylan, Minneapolis, MN

East Virginia Blues

K.C. Moan

Hard Travelin’ – Late 1960, Madison, WI

Pastures of Plenty

Remember Me – Feb 1961, Home of Bob and Sid Gleason, East Orange, NJ

Song to Woody

Talkin’ Bear Mountain Picnic Massacre Blues – Sept 6, 1961, The Gaslight Cafe, NYC

Ain’t No Grave – Summer 1961, Home of Mell and Lillian Bailey, NYC

I Ain’t Got No Home – May 13, 1961, Coffman Theater, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Death Don’t Have No Mercy

Devilish Mary – May 1961, Minneapolis, MN

Introduction: Riverside Church

Handsome Molly – July 29, 1961, Saturday of Folk Music (WRVR-FM), Riverside Church, NYC

Introduction: See That My Grave Is Kept Clean

See That My Grave Is Kept Clean

The Girl I Left Behind

Introduction: Pretty Boy Floyd

Pretty Boy Floyd

Railroading on the Great Divide – Oct 1, 1961, Gerdes Folk City, NYC

Introduction: Fixin’ to Die

Fixin’ to Die – 1961, Folklore Center, NYC

I’ll Fly Away – Take 1 (Alternate Take) – Sept 29, 1961, Carolyn Hester Sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

DISC 2

Introduction: In the Pines

In the Pines

Gospel Plow

Introduction: Young But Daily Growing

Young But Daily Growing

Man on the Street

This Land Is Your Land*

Pretty Polly – Nov 4, 1961, Carnegie Chapter Hall, NYC

Man of Constant Sorrow – Rehearsal (Alternate Take, Nov 20, 1961)

House Carpenter – Take 1 (Outtake, Nov 22, 1961)*

You’re No Good – Take 2 with Take 6 Insert (Alternate Take, Nov 20, 1961)

He Was a Friend of Mine – Take 2 (Outtake, Nov 20, 1961)*

Ramblin’ Round – Take 2 (Outtake, Nov 22, 1961)*

Story: East Orange, New Jersey

Stealin’

Po’ Lazarus

Dink’s Song*

I Was Young When I Left Home*

In the Evening

Baby, Let Me Follow You Down

Cocaine – Dec 22, 1961, Home of Bonnie Beecher, Minneapolis, MN

DISC 3

The Death of Emmett Till

Conversation: Folksinger’s Choice, 1

Roll On, John*

Conversation: Folksinger’s Choice, 2

Hard Times in New York Town – Broadcast Mar 11, 1962, Folksinger’s Choice, WBAI-FM Studios, NYC

Talkin’ John Birch Paranoid Blues – Mar 1962, Home of Mell and Lillian Bailey, NYC

Ballad of Donald White – Sept 20, 1962, Home of Mac and Eve McKenzie, NYC

Midnight Special – Rehearsals

Midnight Special – Take 17 (Alternate Take) – Feb 2, 1962, The Midnight Special sessions, Webster Hall, NYC

Wichita (Album Version)*

It’s Dangerous (Album Version)* – Mar 2, 1962, Three Kings and the Queen sessions, Cue Recording Studios, NYC

Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance**

Talkin’ New York**

Corrina, Corrina*

Deep Ellum Blues**

Introduction: Blowin’ in the Wind

Blowin’ in the Wind* – Apr 16, 1962, Gerdes Folk City, NYC

Rambling, Gambling Willie – Take 3 (Outtake)**

(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle – Take 2 (Outtake)** – Apr 24, 1962, Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

Rocks and Gravel – Take 3 (Outtake)**

Paths of Victory

Train a-Travelin’ (Album Version)* – Oct-Dec 1962, Broadside Office, NYC

Hiram Hubbard**

Quit Your Low Down Ways**

Let Me Die in My Footsteps**

Ramblin’ on My Mind**

Blue Yodel No. 8 (Mule Skinner Blues)** – Jul 2, 1962, The Finjan, Montreal, Canada

DISC 4

Baby, Please Don’t Go – Take 3 (Outtake)** – Apr 25, 1962, Freewheelin’ sessions

Worried Blues – Take 1 (Outtake)**

Baby, I’m in the Mood for You – Take 4 (Outtake)**

Bob Dylan’s Blues – Take 2 (Outtake)** – Jul 9, 1962, Freewheelin’ sessions

Introduction: Tomorrow Is a Long Time

Tomorrow Is a Long Time

This Land Is Your Land – The Last Verses

Long Time Gone – Aug 11, 1962, Home of Dave Whitaker, Minneapolis, MN

A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall*

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right*

Barbara Allen*

The Cuckoo* – Oct 1962, The Gaslight Cafe, NYC

That’s All Right – Take 5 (Outtake)** – Oct 26, 1962, Freewheelin’ sessions

Mixed-Up Confusion – Take 10 (Single Alternate Take)** – Nov 1, 1962

Ballad of Hollis Brown – Take 2 (Outtake)**

Kingsport Town – Take 2 (Outtake)* – Nov 14, 1962

Whatcha Gonna Do? – Remake, Take 1 (Outtake)**

Hero Blues – Take 4 (Outtake)**

I Shall Be Free – Take 3 (Alternate Take)** – Dec 6, 1962

DISC 5

The Ballad of the Gliding Swan – Broadcast Jan 13, 1963, “Madhouse on Castle Street,” BBC-TV Studios, London, England

Only a Hobo (Album Version)*

John Brown (Album Version)* – Feb 1963, Broadside Ballads Vol. 1 sessions

All Over You** – Feb 8, 1963, NYC

Oxford Town* (Demo) – Mar 1963, Witmark Studio, NYC

Bob Dylan’s Dream*

Introduction: Walls of Red Wing

Walls of Red Wing**

Introduction: Tomorrow Is a Long Time

Tomorrow Is a Long Time*

Dusty Old Fairgrounds**

Introduction: Pretty Peggy-O

Pretty Peggy-O**

Who Killed Davey Moore?**

Last Thoughts on Woody Guthrie* – Apr 12, 1963, Town Hall, NYC

James Alley Blues** – Apr 18, 1963, Home of Mac and Eve McKenzie, NYC

I Rode Out One Morning** – Apr 19, 1963

House of the Rising Sun** – Apr 18, 1963

Talkin’ World War III Blues – Apr 21, 1963, Club 47, Cambridge, MA

Masters of War – Take 6 (Alternate Take)

Girl from the North Country – Take 4 (Alternate Take) – Apr 24, 1963

DISC 6

Introduction by Cordell Reagon

Only a Pawn in Their Game

Blowin’ in the Wind – Jul 6, 1963, SNCC Voter Registration Rally, Greenwood, MS

Eternal Circle

Liverpool Gal

West Memphis – Jul 17, 1963, Home of Tony Glover, Minneapolis, MN

North Country Blues*

With God on Our Side* – Jul 27, 1963, Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI

Playboys and Playgirls* – Jul 28, 1963

Blowin’ in the Wind* – Jul 26, 1963

Slate: Boots of Spanish Leather

Boots of Spanish Leather – Take 1 (Alternate Take)

Seven Curses – Take 3 (Outtake)*

Farewell – Take 5 (Outtake)* – Aug 6, 1963, The Times They Are A-Changin’ sessions

Bob Dylan’s New Orleans Rag – Remake, Take 3 (Outtake) – Aug 7, 1963

Moonshiner – Remake, Take 1 (Outtake)* – Aug 12, 1963

Introduction by Joan Baez

Troubled and I Don’t Know Why* – Aug 17, 1963, Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, NYC

Introduction by Ossie Davis

When the Ship Comes In** – Aug 28, 1963, March on Washington, Washington, D.C.

The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll – Sept 1963, Home of Ben Shapiro, Los Angeles

The Times They Are A-Changin’ – Sept 1963, California

One Too Many Mornings – Take 1 (Alternate Take) – Oct 24, 1963

Key to the Highway – Take 1 (Outtake) – Oct 23, 1963

DISC 7 – Carnegie Hall, Oct 26, 1963

The Times They Are A-Changin’*

Ballad of Hollis Brown*

Introduction: Who Killed Davey Moore?

Who Killed Davey Moore?*

Boots of Spanish Leather*

Talkin’ John Birch Paranoid Blues*

Lay Down Your Weary Tune*

Introduction: Blowin’ in the Wind

Blowin’ in the Wind**

Introduction: Percy’s Song

Percy’s Song**

Seven Curses**

Walls of Red Wing**

Introduction: North Country Blues

North Country Blues*

A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall*

DISC 8 – Carnegie Hall, Oct 26, 1963

Talkin’ World War III Blues**

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right**

Story: Hootenanny Hoot

With God on Our Side*

Only a Pawn in Their Game**

Introduction: Masters of War

Masters of War*

Introduction: The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll*

Introduction: When the Ship Comes In

When the Ship Comes In*

*All tracks previously unreleased unless otherwise noted

**Previously released on 50th Anniversary Collections 1962 & 1963 (Sony)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)