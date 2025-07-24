 Bob Dylan Exhibition To Open At New York University - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan, Gramercy Park, 1963. Photograph by Ralph Baxter. Courtesy of American Song Archives.

Bob Dylan, Gramercy Park, 1963. Photograph by Ralph Baxter. Courtesy of American Song Archives.

Bob Dylan Exhibition To Open At New York University

by Noise11.com on July 24, 2025

in News

‘How Many Roads: Bob Dylan and his Changing Times, 1961- 1964’ will open at New York University in 25 August.

The exhibition tells the Dylan story with documentary films featuring Suze Rotolo, Allen Ginsberg, Dave Van Ronk, John Cohen, Izzy Young, Bruce Langhorne and Mark Spoelstra.

Visitors will discover the stories behind “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Death of Emmett Till”; an investigation into the events in Mississippi that inspired “Oxford Town” and “Only a Pawn in Their Game”; and the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom of Aug. 28, 1963.

“The exhibit centers on Dylan’s music as a lens through which to view some of the most defining events of the 20th century,” said Mark Davidson, curator of the exhibit, co-editor of “Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine” and senior director of archives and exhibitions at American Song Archives, the organization that operates both the Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center.

“The early ’60s were a time of rapid change for America, and Dylan paced alongside, documenting—this exhibit shows you how.”

“Greenwich Village is where Bob Dylan became Bob Dylan,” says Steve Higgins, managing director of American Song Archives.

“There could not be a more perfect venue for the first Bob Dylan Center installation outside of Tulsa.”

“One of the many joys of developing our NYU presence in Tulsa—an incredibly rich city for the study of American popular music—has been the opportunity to cultivate a deep relationship with the Bob Dylan Center and the Woody Guthrie Center. Several of our students have already benefited from transformational internships in the archives of both organizations, and now we are thrilled to bring the Dylan Center’s first-ever traveling exhibition to our Washington Square campus,” said NYU President Linda G. Mills.

The exhibition will run from 25 August to 15 October 2025.

The Gallatin Galleries (located at 1 Washington Pl, New York, NY 10003)
are free and open to the public during operating hours:
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ray Charles Come Live With Me
Long Out Of Print Ray Charles ‘Come Live With Me’ Set For Reissue

Ray Charles’ 1974 album ‘Come Live With Me’ is about to be reissued. The new release has been restored and remastered under supervision from the Ray Charles Foundation.

1 hour ago
Tom Jones in Melbourne 27 March 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Tom Jones Cancels Show Due To Respiratory Infection

Tom Jones has cancelled a gig in Germany hours before he was due to take the stage.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Tease Their Return

Something is brewing for The Rolling Stones. The band teases new activity on their socials posting “When you think the party’s over but it’s only just begun.” Still Rolling.

3 days ago
Bobby Bright at Noise11, Photo
Australia Singer Bobby Bright Has Died At Age 80

Australia singer Bobby Bright, half of the 60s duo Bobby & Laurie, has died at age 80.

4 days ago
Connie Francis Who's Sorry Now
Connie Francis Dies At Age 87

Legendary singer Connie Francis has died aged 87. Connie's passing was confirmed on Thursday by Ron Roberts, who is president of the late musician's label Concetta Records. The news comes as Connie had recently enjoyed renewed chart success after her 1962 track Pretty Little Baby went viral on TikTok.

7 days ago
Robert Plant and Saving Grace
Robert Plant Has A New Band Saving Grace, A New Song and A New Album On The Way

Robert Plant will release a new album ‘Saving Grace’ in September with the album title also the name of his new band.

July 17, 2025
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Awarded Welsh Honor

In a truly memorable moment, music icon Stevie Wonder was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) during his concert at Cardiff's Blackweir Fields. The prestigious accolade was presented on stage by RWCMD Principal Helena Gaunt and Director of Music Tim Rhys-Evans, marking a significant recognition of Wonder's monumental impact on the world of music.

July 16, 2025