Bob Dylan Exhibition To Open At New York University - Noise11.com

‘How Many Roads: Bob Dylan and his Changing Times, 1961- 1964’ will open at New York University in 25 August.

The exhibition tells the Dylan story with documentary films featuring Suze Rotolo, Allen Ginsberg, Dave Van Ronk, John Cohen, Izzy Young, Bruce Langhorne and Mark Spoelstra.

Visitors will discover the stories behind “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Death of Emmett Till”; an investigation into the events in Mississippi that inspired “Oxford Town” and “Only a Pawn in Their Game”; and the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom of Aug. 28, 1963.

“The exhibit centers on Dylan’s music as a lens through which to view some of the most defining events of the 20th century,” said Mark Davidson, curator of the exhibit, co-editor of “Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine” and senior director of archives and exhibitions at American Song Archives, the organization that operates both the Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center.

“The early ’60s were a time of rapid change for America, and Dylan paced alongside, documenting—this exhibit shows you how.”

“Greenwich Village is where Bob Dylan became Bob Dylan,” says Steve Higgins, managing director of American Song Archives.

“There could not be a more perfect venue for the first Bob Dylan Center installation outside of Tulsa.”

“One of the many joys of developing our NYU presence in Tulsa—an incredibly rich city for the study of American popular music—has been the opportunity to cultivate a deep relationship with the Bob Dylan Center and the Woody Guthrie Center. Several of our students have already benefited from transformational internships in the archives of both organizations, and now we are thrilled to bring the Dylan Center’s first-ever traveling exhibition to our Washington Square campus,” said NYU President Linda G. Mills.

The exhibition will run from 25 August to 15 October 2025.

The Gallatin Galleries (located at 1 Washington Pl, New York, NY 10003)

are free and open to the public during operating hours:

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

