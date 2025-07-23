Tom Jones Cancels Show Due To Respiratory Infection - Noise11.com

Tom Jones has cancelled a gig in Germany hours before he was due to take the stage.

Sir Tom is suffering from a respiratory infection.

He announced on social media that he would not be able to perform in the city of Bremen on Tuesday, 22 July, due to illness, and apologised for having to reschedule the stop on his Defy Exploration tour.

In a Facebook post, Jones shared: “Hello to all the fans in Bremen. Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I’ve contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest.

“I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I’m very sorry about that.

“But the show will now go ahead on Monday 28 July, so I look forward to seeing you then. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

“Until then, thank you for your understanding. Love, Tom.”

Jones is set to headline the Discovery Festival at Slessor Gardens in Dundee this weekend, despite his recent health concerns.

After his rescheduled German date, he’ll be heading to Spain before returning to the UK to end the tour back home in Wales.

