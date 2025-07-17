 Connie Francis Dies At Age 87 - Noise11.com
Connie Francis Dies At Age 87

by Music-News.com on July 18, 2025

in News

Legendary singer Connie Francis has died aged 87. Connie’s passing was confirmed on Thursday by Ron Roberts, who is president of the late musician’s label Concetta Records. The news comes as Connie had recently enjoyed renewed chart success after her 1962 track Pretty Little Baby went viral on TikTok.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that i inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” Ron announced on Facebook. “I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later.”

Earlier this month, Connie was admitted to a hospital in Florida for tests after experiencing “extreme pain” for an undisclosed reason.

Confirming her health issues had taken a toll, Connie cancelled a scheduled appearance on Cousin Brucie’s Independence Day radio special.

“I had hoped to take part in Brucie’s show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip,” she told fans via Facebook.

She continued, “Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavour to keep you updated. Love, Connie.”

It is believed Connie had been regularly monitored by doctors in the final years of her life due to orthopaedic issues.

News of Connie’s passing has rocked her loyal fanbase.

One fan wrote on X: “The world has lost a great one last night. RIP to connie francis. you may know her from the recent viral hit ‘pretty little baby’.. 87 years young. now you’re with bobby once again.”

Another supporter commented: “Rip Connie Francis 1937 – 2025. Goodbye to a true icon.”

Connie, born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero in New Jersey, was encouraged by her parents to perform from an early age.

The star went on to sell more than one million copies of her cover of Who’s Sorry Now in 1958 and was one of the most popular singers of the 1950s and early 1960s.

In 1960, she became the first solo woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 with her single Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool, with her follow up track My Heart Has a Mind of It’s Own topping the charts later that year.

She is estimated to have sold more than 200 million records worldwide.

music-news.com

