John Farnham Becomes A Grandfather - Noise11.com

John Farnham is a grandfather. Jett James Farnham was born in Melbourne on June 18, 2025. The family has just now announced the news.

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT

JETT JOHN FARNHAM

James Farnham and his partner Dr Tessa Effendi are thrilled to announce the arrival of their first baby.

Arriving ahead of the expected date of birth, the baby boy named Jett John Farnham was born at 5.26pm on Wednesday June 18th at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Melbourne, weighing 3.176Kgs.

Proud new parents, James & Tessa said – “We thought we were excited to meet him—but turns out he was even more excited to meet us, arriving a little ahead of schedule. Jett is our whole world in one tiny, noisy, perfect package. We’re smitten, we’re sleep-deprived, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

First time grandparents Jill and John Farnham said – “We are over the moon about the arrival of this perfectly beautiful little boy. He’s already filled our hearts with so much love and we’re so proud and happy for James and Tessa. Welcome to the world, Jett!”