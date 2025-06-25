Bobby Sherman Dead at 81 - Noise11.com

Former teen idol Bobby Sherman has died. He was 81.

On Tuesday, Sherman’s wife Brigitte Poublon confirmed the news in a shared statement with John Stamos on Instagram.

“From one ex teen idol, to another – rest in peace Bobby Sherman,” Stamos wrote, before sharing Poublon’s lengthy memoriam.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,” she began. “Bobby left this world holding my hand-just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage.”

Poublon continued: “I was his Cinderella, and he was my Prince Charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was-brave, gentle, and full of light.”

Poublon noted that Sherman is survived by his two sons, Tyler and Christopher, and “six beautiful grandchildren”.

She concluded: “Thank you to every fan who ever sang along, who ever wrote a letter, who ever sent love his way. He felt it. Rest gently, my love.”

In March 2025, Poublon announced that Sherman had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Sherman joined the cast of Here Come the Brides in 1968, and became one of ABC’s most popular stars.

Throughout his career, he landed several top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including Little Woman, La La La (If I Had You), Julie, Do Ya Love Me and Easy Come, Easy Go.

