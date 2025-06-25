 Bobby Sherman Dead at 81 - Noise11.com
Bobby Sherman

Bobby Sherman

Bobby Sherman Dead at 81

by Music-News.com on June 25, 2025

in News

Former teen idol Bobby Sherman has died. He was 81.

On Tuesday, Sherman’s wife Brigitte Poublon confirmed the news in a shared statement with John Stamos on Instagram.

“From one ex teen idol, to another – rest in peace Bobby Sherman,” Stamos wrote, before sharing Poublon’s lengthy memoriam.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,” she began. “Bobby left this world holding my hand-just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage.”

Poublon continued: “I was his Cinderella, and he was my Prince Charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was-brave, gentle, and full of light.”

Poublon noted that Sherman is survived by his two sons, Tyler and Christopher, and “six beautiful grandchildren”.

She concluded: “Thank you to every fan who ever sang along, who ever wrote a letter, who ever sent love his way. He felt it. Rest gently, my love.”

In March 2025, Poublon announced that Sherman had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Sherman joined the cast of Here Come the Brides in 1968, and became one of ABC’s most popular stars.

Throughout his career, he landed several top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including Little Woman, La La La (If I Had You), Julie, Do Ya Love Me and Easy Come, Easy Go.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Pete Townshend photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pete Townshend Opens Up About Zak Starkey Sacking

Pete Townshend has described The Who's turbulent split with longtime drummer Zak Starkey as "a mess".

2 days ago
Paul Simon, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Paul Simon Wraps Up Residency At New York’s Beacon Theater

Paul Simon has been in residency performing five shows in New York this past week at the iconic Beacon Theatre in the Seinfeld district of Upper Manhattan. Hey to give you an idea as to how close Jerry and Kramer “lived” to the Beacon, it is just a half a mile walk.

2 days ago
Chicago photo by Blushing Cactus Photography supplied
Chicago Expand Greatest Hits From 11 To 21 Tracks

Chicago’s ninth album in 1975 was ‘Chicago IX’, their greatest hits.

5 days ago
The Beach Boys, Al Jardine 2012: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Beach Boy Al Jardine To Tour Australia With Brian Wilson’s Touring Band

The Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine is coming to Australia in October and touring with Brian Wilson’s band of musicians.

June 17, 2025
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Beach Boys Catalogue Surges On Chart Following Passing of Brian Wilson

Following the sad news of co-founder Brian Wilson’s death last week, The Beach Boys’ 2003 compilation The Very Best Of The Beach Boys: Sounds Of Summer surges 73 places midweek (17).

June 17, 2025
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Wins Shouting Out Loud Copyright Case

Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud copyright lawsuit won't proceed to the US Supreme Court.

June 17, 2025
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who’s Lead Singer Is Now Sir Roger Daltrey

Meet the new Knight, same as the old Knight. Roger Daltrey has been knighted by King Charles III making his Sir Roger Daltrey for his work with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

June 14, 2025