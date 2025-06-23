 Pete Townshend Opens Up About Zak Starkey Sacking - Noise11.com
Pete Townshend photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pete Townshend photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pete Townshend Opens Up About Zak Starkey Sacking

by Music-News.com on June 24, 2025

in News

Pete Townshend has described The Who’s turbulent split with longtime drummer Zak Starkey as “a mess”.

In an interview with i Paper, the legendary guitarist and songwriter opened up about the sequence of events that led to Starkey’s firing, rehiring and eventual departure.

Starkey, a veteran session and touring drummer, had been part of The Who’s lineup for nearly 30 years.

“I will miss Zak terribly. But quite what the story is, I don’t fucking know. I really don’t know,” Townsend admitted.

The confusion began in April when Townshend and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey made a “collective decision” to part ways with Starkey, who is the son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

Days later, Townshend reversed course, stating Starkey was “not being asked” to step down. But just a month later, Townshend again changed his stance, saying, “The time has come for a change.”

The fallout appears to have been sparked during a charity performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in March.

“(Daltrey) came in four bars early,” Starkey told Rolling Stone in June. “But he just got lost. He blamed it on the drums being too loud, and then it got made into this huge social media thing.”

Townshend addressed the same performance.

“I couldn’t see anything wrong. What you see is a band who haven’t played together for a long time. But I think it was probably to do with the sound,” the musician shared.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Simon, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Paul Simon Wraps Up Residency At New York’s Beacon Theater

Paul Simon has been in residency performing five shows in New York this past week at the iconic Beacon Theatre in the Seinfeld district of Upper Manhattan. Hey to give you an idea as to how close Jerry and Kramer “lived” to the Beacon, it is just a half a mile walk.

1 day ago
Chicago photo by Blushing Cactus Photography supplied
Chicago Expand Greatest Hits From 11 To 21 Tracks

Chicago’s ninth album in 1975 was ‘Chicago IX’, their greatest hits.

4 days ago
The Beach Boys, Al Jardine 2012: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Beach Boy Al Jardine To Tour Australia With Brian Wilson’s Touring Band

The Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine is coming to Australia in October and touring with Brian Wilson’s band of musicians.

June 17, 2025
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Beach Boys Catalogue Surges On Chart Following Passing of Brian Wilson

Following the sad news of co-founder Brian Wilson’s death last week, The Beach Boys’ 2003 compilation The Very Best Of The Beach Boys: Sounds Of Summer surges 73 places midweek (17).

June 17, 2025
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Wins Shouting Out Loud Copyright Case

Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud copyright lawsuit won't proceed to the US Supreme Court.

June 17, 2025
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who’s Lead Singer Is Now Sir Roger Daltrey

Meet the new Knight, same as the old Knight. Roger Daltrey has been knighted by King Charles III making his Sir Roger Daltrey for his work with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

June 14, 2025
The Guess Who
The Guess Who To Reunite With Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings For First Time In 23 Years

Canada’s The Guess Who have announced they are getting back together for the first time with Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings in 23 years.

June 14, 2025