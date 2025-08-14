 Brian Wilson Second Solo Album ‘I Wasn’t Made For These Times’ Turns 30 - Noise11.com
Brian Wilson Second Solo Album 'I Wasn't Made For These Times' Turns 30

by Noise11.com on August 14, 2025

Released on August 15, 1995, I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times stands as Brian Wilson’s second solo album and functions as the soundtrack to Don Was’ documentary on Wilson’s life and artistry. It is comprised almost entirely of re-recordings of Wilson’s earlier compositions, a thoughtful revisitation of his monumental catalogue.

This album marked a critical turning point. After the underwhelming reception of his 1988 solo debut (Brian Wilson), and stalled projects like the unreleased Sweet Insanity, Don Was proposed a stripped-down, intimate treatment of Wilson’s classic songs, aiming to recalibrate public perception and remind listeners of his artistry.

Wilson himself initially worried the project felt contrived, “songs were all old hat”, yet ultimately found freedom and renewed self-worth through it.

This album both honours Wilson’s past and subtly reframes it. By choosing lesser-known gems, like “Wonderful,” “Melt Away,” and “‘Til I Die”, alongside more familiar titles, he invited listeners to appreciate the fragility and introspection at the heart of his work. The production, helmed by Wilson and Don Was, embraced a “Brian Wilson Unplugged” aesthetic: lean, emotionally direct, harmonically rich without excessive embellishment .

It’s also symbolic: the title itself, drawn from a Pet Sounds gem, becomes emblematic of Wilson’s enduring feeling of misplacement, for not fitting the times or being fully understood, a sentiment resonant across his career.

Track-by-Track Journey

1. Meant for You (0:50)
Originally from Friends (1968), co-written with Mike Love. A brief, gentle opener that sets a tone of yearning and intimacy.

2. This Whole World (1:55)
From Sunflower (1970), a buoyant and melodic celebration. Its inclusion evokes Wilson’s melodic optimism amid a reimagined arrangement.

3. Caroline, No (2:39)
A Pet Sounds classic (1966), deeply melancholic. Its rerecording here underscores Wilson revisiting heartbreak with the wisdom of retrospection.

4. Let the Wind Blow (2:44)
From Wild Honey (1967), this somewhat obscure track receives fresh emotional clarity in this album’s intimate context.

5. Love and Mercy (3:13)
Originally released on his 1988 solo debut. This version, re-cut for the 1995 documentary, evolved into Wilson’s solo show’s emotional encore in later years.

6. Do It Again (2:44, featuring Carnie & Wendy Wilson)
The Beach Boys’ 1968 hit gets revisited with Wilson’s daughters—adding familial harmony and renewed innocence.

7. The Warmth of the Sun (3:48)
A poignant song originally released in 1964. Wilson’s new take amplifies its nostalgic emotional core.

8. Wonderful (2:14)
From Smiley Smile (1967), this contemplative piece about inner peace gains renewed vulnerability in this pared-down version.

9. Still I Dream of It (Original Home Demo, 1976) (3:35)
A home demo capturing an introspective and fragile Wilson in mid-period. This rare glimpse into his creative process offers emotional rawness.

10. Melt Away (2:58)
From his 1988 solo album, co-written with Eugene Landy. Here, it’s stripped of gloss, presenting a more intimate edge.

11. ‘Til I Die (2:47)
A haunting closing from Surf’s Up (1971), it’s Wilson’s confession of existential angst—carrying emotional closure to the album.

In essence, I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times is more than a collection of re-recordings, it’s a creative reclamation. Rather than chasing new hits, Wilson delved inward, reclaiming emotional ownership over decades-old material. The restrained production highlights his melodic genius, fragile beauty, and enduring emotional resonance.

This album also served as a renewed starting point, preceding his collaborations with Van Dyke Parks (Orange Crate Art, later in 1995) and leading into his re-emergence as a touring artist performing Pet Sounds and Smile in later years.

Ultimately, I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times is a testament to Brian Wilson’s ability to look backward without sentimentality, embracing his past to shape his legacy with authenticity, vulnerability, and timeless grace.

