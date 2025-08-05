 Terry Reid Dies At Age 75 - Noise11.com
Terry Reid Dies At Age 75

by Music-News.com on August 6, 2025

in News

English rock star Terry Reid has passed away. He was 75.

Reid’s UK rep confirmed the shocking news in a statement to the Guardian.

Although his cause of death has not been revealed, the beloved musician’s passing follows a fight with cancer.

The Seed of Memory singer had been forced to postpone an upcoming tour due to his worsening health battle, according to his official Instagram page.

Reid is perhaps most famous for missing out on an opportunity to front Led Zeppelin. Born and raised in Cambridgeshire, he first came to prominence as a teen when he joined Peter Jay and the Jaywalkers as the band’s singer.

Reid’s reputation was further cemented in the mid-1960s when he supported the Rolling Stones during their tour at age 16.

It was then that he was approached by Jimmy Page, who was still with the Yardbirds at the time, and asked to join the group that would ultimately become Led Zeppelin.

“I was very friendly with Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones,” Reid recalled during a 2024 interview with Classic Rock.

“Keith asked me to support the Stones in the States, but then shortly afterwards, Jimmy wanted me to join his new band. I was torn.

“In the end, I put the ball in Jimmy’s court,” he continued. “I said: ‘You’d better speak to Keith and tell him I’m not going.’ But Jimmy bottled it. So I ended up going to America with the Stones.”

music-news.com

