Led Zeppelin To Release ‘Live EP’ To Mark 50th Anniversary of ‘Physical Graffiti’ - Noise11.com

Led Zeppelin will mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic double album ‘Physical Graffiti’ with a four track EP released on CD and vinyl for the first time.

All four tracks were originally released on the 2003 ‘DVD’.

LED ZEPPELIN / LIVE E.P. Tracklisting:

CD / digital

1. In My Time Of Dying (Earl’s Court – 1975)

2. Trampled Under Foot (Earl’s Court – 1975)

3. Sick Again (Knebworth – 1979)

4. Kashmir (Knebworth – 1979)

12″ Vinyl

Side One: Earl’s Court – 1975

1. In My Time Of Dying

2. Trampled Under Foot

Side Two: Knebworth – 1979

1. Sick Again

2. Kashmir

About ‘Physical Graffiti’ Robert Plant said, It goes from one extreme to the other but at the same time, it’s very evident that it’s Zeppelin… I love the album and it does work as a double album. There are some real humdinger, roaring tracks.”

Jimmy Page said the original intent was to make a single album but they ended up with too much good material. “We had enough material for one-and-a-half LPs, so I figured, ‘Let’s put out a double and use some of the material we’d done previously but never released’. I always thought the sequencing of an album was really important and that was part of my role as the producer.”

John Paul Jones says it was the peak of Zeppelin. “I’m a big fan of Physical Graffiti. [It] was very wide ranging. It probably was a pinnacle.”

