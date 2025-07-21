The Rolling Stones Tease Their Return - Noise11.com

Something is brewing for The Rolling Stones. The band teases new activity on their socials posting “When you think the party’s over but it’s only just begun.” Still Rolling.

The 2024 Hackney Diamonds tour wound up in Missouri. The setlist was:

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Get Off My Cloud (from December’s Children, 1965)

Tumbling Dice Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Let It Bleed (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Street Fighting Man (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Whole Wide World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Before They Make Me Run (from Some Girls, 1978)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

There was an expectation for a 2025 tour but word came down that the band had scrapped plans for a tour and instead went back to recording. That recording is taking place in London with Andrew Watt, who also produced ‘Hackney Diamonds’. How much they need to record is not understood. At the release of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Ron Wood let out that the sessions for that album delivered enough for two albums. A second track with Paul McCartney is known to exist. McCartney played bass on ‘Bite Your Head Off’ from that album.

This new social media tease might be about an imminent announcement for a new album. The Stones usually tour in the Northern Hemisphere is summer, so any dates there are a year away. However, that does then leave room for a Southern Hemisphere tour in early 2026. Fingers crossed!

