Stevie Wonder Awarded Welsh Honor - Noise11.com

In a truly memorable moment, music icon Stevie Wonder was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) during his concert at Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields. The prestigious accolade was presented on stage by RWCMD Principal Helena Gaunt and Director of Music Tim Rhys-Evans, marking a significant recognition of Wonder’s monumental impact on the world of music.

Dame Shirley Bassey, President of the RWCMD, expressed her delight, stating, “On behalf of Wales, and the Royal Welsh College, its national conservatoire, I’m delighted that Stevie Wonder has accepted this award in honour of his huge contribution to the world of music. His extraordinary talent and impact have been a source of inspiration to many, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Cardiff. His acceptance is a tremendous inspiration to our students and the wider community.”

Tim Rhys-Evans echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Wales’s deep connection to song. “Wales is the land of song. And Stevie, your songs have changed the world. It is so wonderful to have you here in our nation’s capital, diolch yn fawr – thank you for coming. It’s the biggest honour for us to present to you the Honorary Fellowship of the Royal Welsh College.”

Helena Gaunt highlighted the profound inspiration this award offers, particularly to young aspiring musicians. “This is something that we know is going to inspire all our students and all young people in Wales to keep making music, to keep dreaming, and to change the world to a better place.”

Upon receiving the honor, Stevie Wonder shared a poignant reflection with the audience. “The truth is, shortly after my birth I became blind. That was a blessing because it allowed me to see the world in a vision of truth and sight, see people in the spirit of them, not how they look, not what colour they are, but their spirits.”

Following the concert, Wonder also took the time to meet with Rachel Starritt, an RWCMD graduate who is also blind, and current jazz student Isla Croll, further cementing the inspirational connection between the legendary artist and the next generation of talent.

music-news.com

