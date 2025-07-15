 Stevie Wonder Awarded Welsh Honor - Noise11.com
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Wonder Awarded Welsh Honor

by Music-News.com on July 16, 2025

in News

In a truly memorable moment, music icon Stevie Wonder was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) during his concert at Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields. The prestigious accolade was presented on stage by RWCMD Principal Helena Gaunt and Director of Music Tim Rhys-Evans, marking a significant recognition of Wonder’s monumental impact on the world of music.

Dame Shirley Bassey, President of the RWCMD, expressed her delight, stating, “On behalf of Wales, and the Royal Welsh College, its national conservatoire, I’m delighted that Stevie Wonder has accepted this award in honour of his huge contribution to the world of music. His extraordinary talent and impact have been a source of inspiration to many, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Cardiff. His acceptance is a tremendous inspiration to our students and the wider community.”

Tim Rhys-Evans echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Wales’s deep connection to song. “Wales is the land of song. And Stevie, your songs have changed the world. It is so wonderful to have you here in our nation’s capital, diolch yn fawr – thank you for coming. It’s the biggest honour for us to present to you the Honorary Fellowship of the Royal Welsh College.”

Helena Gaunt highlighted the profound inspiration this award offers, particularly to young aspiring musicians. “This is something that we know is going to inspire all our students and all young people in Wales to keep making music, to keep dreaming, and to change the world to a better place.”

Upon receiving the honor, Stevie Wonder shared a poignant reflection with the audience. “The truth is, shortly after my birth I became blind. That was a blessing because it allowed me to see the world in a vision of truth and sight, see people in the spirit of them, not how they look, not what colour they are, but their spirits.”

Following the concert, Wonder also took the time to meet with Rachel Starritt, an RWCMD graduate who is also blind, and current jazz student Isla Croll, further cementing the inspirational connection between the legendary artist and the next generation of talent.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ronnie Wood Anthology
Ronnie Wood Has His Own Anthology To Do

Ronnie Wood will release his first anthology, ‘Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025’, covering his entire career including his time with Jeff Beck, The Faces and The Rolling Stones.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney in Santiago October 2024 photo by Karen Freedman
Paul McCartney Announces North American Got Back Tour 2025

Sir Paul McCartney has announced a second North American leg of his Got Back tour.

5 days ago
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Bob Dylan To Continue Farewell Tour With Dates In UK and Europe Announced

Legendary songwriter and musician Bob Dylan will return to the UK in 2025 for a string of dates presented by ITB.

6 days ago
Paul Simon and Sting at Mt Duneed Winery 2015
Paul Simon Postpones Show after Back Surgery

Paul Simon has postponed a gig after undergoing surgery for "severe" back pain.

July 4, 2025
John Farnham The Age Music Victoria 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame Concert inducts Victorian music legends at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 20 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham Becomes A Grandfather

John Farnham is a grandfather. Jett James Farnham was born in Melbourne on June 18, 2025. The family has just now announced the news.

July 1, 2025
The Grateful Dead Movie
The Grateful Dead Movie To Screen In Cinemas Worldwide In August

The Grateful Dead movie will screen at IMAX in August to mark the 60th anniversary of the band’s final performance.

June 28, 2025
John Fogerty photo by David McClister 2
John Fogerty Shares New Solo Versions of CCR Classic ‘Born On the Bayou’ and ‘Lodi’

John Fogerty has premiered two new solo remakes of his Creedence Clearwater Revival classics ‘Born on the Bayou’ and ‘Lodi’.

June 27, 2025