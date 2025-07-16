 Robert Plant Has A New Band Saving Grace, A New Song and A New Album On The Way - Noise11.com
Robert Plant Has A New Band Saving Grace, A New Song and A New Album On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2025

in News

Robert Plant will release a new album ‘Saving Grace’ in September with the album title also the name of his new band.

Plant and Saving Grace are Robert on vocals with vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

Plant calls ‘Saving Grace’ his ‘Songbook for the lost and found”.

“We laugh a lot, really. I think that suits me. I like laughing,” Plant says. “You know, I can’t find any reason to be too serious about anything. I’m not jaded. The sweetness of the whole thing … These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place.”

‘Saving Grace’ has been five years in the making with the origins starting during the pandemic lockdown. The album is Robert’s first solo project since 2017’s ‘Carry Fire’ with backing band Sensational Space Shifters, who also backed him on 2014’s ‘Lullaby and … The Ceaseless Roar’ (2014).

In between those Plant recorded the ‘Raise The Roof’ album with Alison Krauss.

Robert Plant 'Saving Grace'

Saving Grace Tracklist

Chevrolet
As I Roved Out
It’s A Beautiful Day Today
Soul Of A Man
Ticket Taker
I Never Will Marry
Higher Rock
Too Far From You
Everybody’s Song
Gospel Plough

Plant is currently in Europe touring with Saving Grace.

Setlist: 15 July, 2025, France

The Cuckoo (traditional)
Angel Dance (Los Lobos cover)
Ramble On (from Led Zeppelin II, 1969)
Down to the Sea (from Fate of Nations, 1993)
Move Along Train (Levon Helm cover)
It Don’t Bother Me (Bert Jansch cover)
Four Sticks (from Led Zeppelin IV, 1971)
Everybody’s Song (Low cover) (from Saving Grace, 2025)
As I Roved Out (from Saving Grace, 2025)
For the Turnstiles (Neil Young cover)
Friends (from Led Zeppelin III, 1970)

Encore:
The Rain Song (from Houses of the Holy, 1973)
Gallows Pole (from Led Zeppelin III, 1970)

Robert Plant & Saving Grace Tour Dates

July 17 – Vienne, FR – Théâtre Antique
July 19 – Salon-de-Provence, FR – Château de l’Empéri
July 21 – Marciac, FR – Jazz in Marciac
July 23 – Carcassonne, FR – Festival de Carcassonne – Theatre Jean Deschamps
July 26 – Granada, ES – Palacio De Congresos De Granada
July 28 – Valencia, ES – Palau de les Arts
July 30 – Barcelona, ES – Teatro Liceo – Milleni Concert Series
October 30 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre Wheeling
November 2 – Charlottesville, VA – The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville
November 3 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
November 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
November 6 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre
November 8 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre
November 10 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
November 12 – Chicago, IL – The Vic
November 13 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music
November 15 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
November 18 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre
November 19 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
November 21 – Oakland, CA – The Fox
November 22 – Los Angeles, CA – United Theater on Broadway

