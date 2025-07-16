Robert Plant Has A New Band Saving Grace, A New Song and A New Album On The Way - Noise11.com

Robert Plant will release a new album ‘Saving Grace’ in September with the album title also the name of his new band.

Plant and Saving Grace are Robert on vocals with vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

Plant calls ‘Saving Grace’ his ‘Songbook for the lost and found”.

“We laugh a lot, really. I think that suits me. I like laughing,” Plant says. “You know, I can’t find any reason to be too serious about anything. I’m not jaded. The sweetness of the whole thing … These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place.”

‘Saving Grace’ has been five years in the making with the origins starting during the pandemic lockdown. The album is Robert’s first solo project since 2017’s ‘Carry Fire’ with backing band Sensational Space Shifters, who also backed him on 2014’s ‘Lullaby and … The Ceaseless Roar’ (2014).

In between those Plant recorded the ‘Raise The Roof’ album with Alison Krauss.

Saving Grace Tracklist

Chevrolet

As I Roved Out

It’s A Beautiful Day Today

Soul Of A Man

Ticket Taker

I Never Will Marry

Higher Rock

Too Far From You

Everybody’s Song

Gospel Plough

Plant is currently in Europe touring with Saving Grace.

Setlist: 15 July, 2025, France

The Cuckoo (traditional)

Angel Dance (Los Lobos cover)

Ramble On (from Led Zeppelin II, 1969)

Down to the Sea (from Fate of Nations, 1993)

Move Along Train (Levon Helm cover)

It Don’t Bother Me (Bert Jansch cover)

Four Sticks (from Led Zeppelin IV, 1971)

Everybody’s Song (Low cover) (from Saving Grace, 2025)

As I Roved Out (from Saving Grace, 2025)

For the Turnstiles (Neil Young cover)

Friends (from Led Zeppelin III, 1970)

Encore:

The Rain Song (from Houses of the Holy, 1973)

Gallows Pole (from Led Zeppelin III, 1970)

Robert Plant & Saving Grace Tour Dates

July 17 – Vienne, FR – Théâtre Antique

July 19 – Salon-de-Provence, FR – Château de l’Empéri

July 21 – Marciac, FR – Jazz in Marciac

July 23 – Carcassonne, FR – Festival de Carcassonne – Theatre Jean Deschamps

July 26 – Granada, ES – Palacio De Congresos De Granada

July 28 – Valencia, ES – Palau de les Arts

July 30 – Barcelona, ES – Teatro Liceo – Milleni Concert Series

October 30 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre Wheeling

November 2 – Charlottesville, VA – The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville

November 3 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

November 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

November 6 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

November 8 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

November 10 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

November 12 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

November 13 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

November 15 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

November 18 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

November 19 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

November 21 – Oakland, CA – The Fox

November 22 – Los Angeles, CA – United Theater on Broadway

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...