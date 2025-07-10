 Bob Dylan To Continue Farewell Tour With Dates In UK and Europe Announced - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson

Bob Dylan To Continue Farewell Tour With Dates In UK and Europe Announced

by Music-News.com on July 11, 2025

in News

Legendary songwriter and musician Bob Dylan will return to the UK in 2025 for a string of dates presented by ITB.

The acclaimed Rough and Rowdy Ways tour is just the latest chapter in an unparalleled career.

This summer, Dylan will perform across the US, before coming to the Brighton Centre, on the south coast of England, on 7th November.

The tour will then cross the UK and Ireland with dates in Swansea, Coventry, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Killarney and Dublin.

Dylan’s first gig in the UK was at The King & Queen pub in Fitzrovia, London, in 1962, while he first played Ireland at the Adelphi Cinema on his famous 1966 world tour.

The release of new music in 2020 surprised and delighted fans, with the album Rough and Rowdy Ways dominating end-of-year lists and marking another milestone in the career of one of the great artists of modern times.

These upcoming concerts are an opportunity to experience this great artist on stage for a series of very special evenings. The shows are in partnership with Yondr, who will prohibit the use of video cameras and mobile phones, making the occasion even more unique.

TOUR DATES
Fri 7th Nov: Brighton Centre, Brighton
Sun 9th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea
Mon 10th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea
Tues 11th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea
Thurs 13th Nov: Building Society Arena, Coventry
Fri 14th Nov: First Direct Arena, Leeds
Sun 16th Nov: Armadillo, Glasgow
Mon 17th Nov: Armadillo, Glasgow
Weds 19th Nov: Waterfront, Belfast
Thurs 20th Nov: Waterfront, Belfast
Sun 23rd Nov: INEC, Killarney
Mon 24th Nov: INEC, Killarney
Tues 25th Nov: 3Arena, Dublin

music-news.com

