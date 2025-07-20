 Australia Singer Bobby Bright Has Died At Age 81 - Noise11.com
Australia Singer Bobby Bright Has Died At Age 81

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2025

Australia singer Bobby Bright, half of the 60s duo Bobby & Laurie, has died at age 81.

Bobby Bright and Laurie Allen each had their own solo careers on the rise in the late 50s, early 60s, when in 1964 Bobby and Laurie decided to become Bobby & Laurie. They were regulars on The Go!! Show and released their first record ‘I Belong with You’ for Go!! Records, a Melbourne record label established by Australian musician and television host Horrie Dargie. The song was written by Laurie Allen.

Bobby & Laruie worked with backing band The Rondells, featuring Wayne Duncan on bass and Gary Young on drums who would go on form Daddy Cool.

By 1965 Bobby & Laurie were regulars on Australian TV which lifted their profile and their popularity made then Pop Stars. They were often found on international artists Australian tours. Around that time their toured with The Dave Clark Five, The Seekers, The Easybeats and PJ Proby.

In 1966, another big hit happened when they covered Roger Miller’s ‘Hitch Hiker’. It went to number one in Australia.

In duo had their own TV show (It’s a Gas/Dig We Must) for a New York Minute in 1966 but in 1967 they split for three years. When they reformed, another hit ‘The Carroll County Accident’ reached number 30 in 1969.

‘Through The Eyes of Love’ reached number 13 in 1970 but they split again in 1971.

Bobby Bright acted occasionally. He appeared in ‘Homicide’. He was also a DJ on Melbourne radio station 3XY and played The Doctor in the Australian production of Tommy in 1973.

Bobby continued to perform around Melbourne. Laurie Allen passed away in 2002.

