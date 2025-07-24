Long Out Of Print Ray Charles ‘Come Live With Me’ Set For Reissue - Noise11.com

Ray Charles’ 1974 album ‘Come Live With Me’ is about to be reissued. The new release has been restored and remastered under supervision from the Ray Charles Foundation.

‘Come Live With Me’ is being released on Tangerine Records, the record label Charles founded in 1960. It will be available on 22 August 2025 for the first time on vinyl in 50 years.

“I never wanted to be famous, I only wanted to be great.” – Ray Charles

Come Live With Me showcases Ray Charles in full ’70s crossover mode, embracing string-laden arrangements, country-tinged ballads, and soulful soft rock. The album plays like Two Sides of a Saturday Night – elegant and introspective at the start, loose and electrifying by the end. Side A, arranged by longtime collaborator and conductor Sid Feller, highlights Charles’s emotive vocal delivery on lush, orchestrated ballads such as “Till There Was You” and the title track, the latter of which proved a Top 20 AC and Top 30 R&B favorite. In contrast, Side B shifts to a more upbeat, R&B-driven sound, with tracks like “Somebody” and “Problems, Problems” exhibiting his dynamic range and adaptability. At a time when R&B was defined by the politically charged, genre-blending work of Sly Stone, Funkadelic, Curtis Mayfield, and Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles didn’t chase trends. Instead, he carved his own path, doing something entirely his own. Beginning with 1974’s Come Live With Me, the Tangerine Master series will see reissues of such masterpieces as 1963’s Ingredients In A Recipe For Soul, which reached #2 on the Billboard 200 thanks in part to the GRAMMY® Award-winning, top 5 hit, “Busted.” Further reissues will include 1970’s Love Country Style, one of the finest examples of Charles’ country crossover work and out of print since its original release, and No One Does It Like…Ray Charles! – the Great Ray Charles album that should have been a previously uncompiled collection of singles circa 1962-1965, released for the first time ever as a cohesive body of work, offering a rare glimpse into a prolific and creatively explosive period in Charles’ multi-decade career.

RAY CHARLES COME LIVE WITH ME

(Tangerine Record Corporation)

Release Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Tracklist:

Till There Was You

If You Go Away

It Takes So Little Time

Come Live With Me

Somebody

Problems, Problems

Where Was He

Louise

Everybody Sing

About The Ray Charles Foundation: Ray Charles was equipped with a keen sensibility to the needs of others. It was this selfless generosity that motivated him when he founded The Robinson Foundation for Hearing Disorders, Inc. in 1986. The mission and purpose of the foundation is to provide financial support in the area of hearing disorders as well as to support education. Charles thought, “The inability to hear was a handicap, not the inability to see,” said Valerie Ervin. In 2006, the official name of the foundation became The Ray Charles Foundation in order to bring awareness to his name, but the mission remained the same. Ray Charles often made contributions anonymously to help fund cochlear implants for those who could not afford the operation, and shortly thereafter, started supporting educational institutions for those who could not afford an education.

