Buddy Guy To Release 'Ain't Done With The Blues' On His 89th Birthday - Noise11.com

At 88 years old, Buddy Guy refuses to let age or expectation dictate the tempo of his career and that is the case for his 89th year as well. Buddy’s forthcoming album Ain’t Done With the Blues is set for release 30 July 2025, Buddy’s 89th birthday.

On the new record, the living legend of Chicago blues is once again making a bold statement—not just about music, but about legacy, resilience, and the timeless power of the blues.

Ain’t Done With the Blues is more than just a title—it’s a declaration. After a career that spans more than six decades, multiple Grammy Awards, and the undying respect of peers from Eric Clapton to John Mayer, Guy is not content to rest on reputation. This album sees him digging deeper into the soul of the blues, delivering new originals and fiery collaborations that prove his spirit remains as fierce as ever.

Buddy Guy said, “Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson, B.B. King, I could go on and on. Before they passed, they used to say, ‘Man, if you outlive me, just keep the Blues alive,’ and I’m trying to keep that promise.”

‘Ain’t Done With the Blues’ will feature contributions from some of the genre’s most passionate torchbearers. Expect appearances from guests, Joe Walsh, Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and the Blind Boys of Alabama. Jeff Beck bass player Tal Wilkenfeld is also on the album as is The Rolling Stones musical director and keyboard player Chuck Leavell.

Check out ‘How Blues Is That’ with Joe Walsh:

The album blends Guy’s raw, signature Stratocaster tone with modern production while remaining fiercely loyal to the genre’s roots.

Lyrically, the album addresses themes of perseverance, aging, and truth—themes Buddy Guy has lived.

The tracklisting is:

1. Hooker Thing

2. Been There Done That

3. Blues Chase The Blues Away

4. Where U At feat. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

5. Blues On Top

6. I Got Sumpin’ For You

7. How Blues Is That feat. Joe Walsh

8. Dry Stick feat. Joe Bonamassa

9. It Keeps Me Young feat. Peter Frampton

10. Love On A Budget

11. Jesus Loves The Sinner feat. The Blind Boys Of Alabama

12. Upside Down

13. One From Lightnin

14. I Don’t Forget

15. Trick Bag

16. Swamp Poker

17. Send Me Some Loving

18. Talk To Your Daughter

Production duties are once again handled by longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge, who also worked on Guy’s Grammy-winning Living Proof and The Blues Is Alive and Well. Hambridge understands how to frame Guy’s voice and guitar in ways that keep the music relevant without diluting its power. The pair’s creative chemistry continues to shine, balancing traditional Delta and Chicago blues sounds with occasional dips into funk, soul, and even subtle hip-hop backbeats.

In a musical landscape that often overlooks its elders, Buddy Guy’s refusal to fade away is not just inspiring—it’s defiant. He’s carrying the torch not just for himself, but for Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, B.B. King, and all the icons who paved the way.

‘Ain’t Done With the Blues’ is shaping up to be more than just another album. It’s Buddy Guy’s testament to the eternal spirit of the blues—raw, restless, and relentlessly alive. If this truly ends up being his final studio work, it will be a powerful and fitting coda. But knowing Buddy Guy, we might just be hearing this same message again in another few years: he still ain’t done.

At 89, Buddy isn’t staying home either. His next tour starts 6 August 2025 in Tucson, Arizona.

