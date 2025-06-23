Paul Simon Wraps Up Residency At New York’s Beacon Theater - Noise11.com

Paul Simon has been in residency performing five shows in New York this past week at the iconic Beacon Theatre in the Seinfeld district of Upper Manhattan. Hey to give you an idea as to how close Jerry and Kramer “lived” to the Beacon, it is just a half a mile walk.

Paul Simon started this, his ‘A Quiet Celebration’ tour in New Orleans in April. His wife of 33 years, Edie Brickell, is also performing with Paul on select songs on the tour. Edie had a Top 10 hit of her own in 1988 with ‘What I Am’ by Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians.

On this tour Paul is performing is 2023 album ‘Seven Psalms’ in the first part of the show and then returning for more a Best of that a Greatest Hits. While hits like ‘You Can Call Me Al’, ‘Loves Me Like A Rock’ and ‘Mother and Child Reunion’ are absent for the shows, die-hard fans in for the deep dive are being treated to deep cuts from lesser known albums such as three from 1983’s ‘Hearts and Bones’ .

Paul Simon setlist:

Set 1: Seven Psalms album from start to finish

The Lord

Love Is Like A Braid

My Professional Opinion

Your Forgiveness

Trail of Volcanoes

The Sacred Harp (with Edie Brickell)

Wait (with Edie Brickell)

Set 2: Best of

Graceland (from Graceland, 1986)

Slip Slidin’ Away (from Greatest Hits Etc, 1978)

Train in the Distance (from Hearts and Bones, 1983)

Homeward Bound (from Simon & Garfunkel , Parsley Sage Rosemary & Thyme, 1966)

The Late Great Johnny Ace (from Hearts and Bones, 1983)

St. Judy’s Comet (from There Goes Rhymin’ Simon, 1973)

Rene and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War (from Hearts and Bones, 1983)

Rewrite (from So Beautiful Or So What, 2011)

Under African Skies (from Graceland, 1986) (with Edie Brickell)

Spirit Voices (from The Rhythm of the Saints, 1990)

The Cool, Cool River (from The Rhythm of the Saints, 1990)

Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard (from Paul Simon, 1972) (with Edie Brickell)

Encore:

50 Ways to Leave Your Lover (from Still Crazy After All These Years, 1975)

The Boxer (from Simon & Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water, 1970)

The Sound of Silence (from Simon & Garfunkel, Sounds of Silence, 1966)

Paul Simon head to Philadelphia for three shows later this week and then will play nine shows in California before three in Vancouver, Canada and then back to the USA for three shows in Seattle.

https://www.paulsimon.com/events/

Paul Simon last toured Australia in 2015 with Sting.