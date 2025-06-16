Beach Boys Catalogue Surges On Chart Following Passing of Brian Wilson - Noise11.com

Following the sad news of co-founder Brian Wilson’s death last week, The Beach Boys’ 2003 compilation The Very Best Of The Beach Boys: Sounds Of Summer surges 73 places midweek (17).

The group’s 11th studio album, 1966’s Pet Sounds, primarily composed by Brian Wilson himself, is also on the ascent, currently up an incredible 156 places to Number 26 midweek. It peaked at Number 2 upon its original release.

Its Dolby Atmos remastering sees Queen’s Queen I rocket back into the midweek Top 40 (33). Meanwhile, Aussie rockers INXS’s fifth studio work, 1985’s Listen Like Thieves, could earn a new Number 34 best thanks to a 50th anniversary reissue. The record’s current peak stands at Number 48.

And finally, ahead of his headline Glastonbury Festival slot later this month, Neil Young’s Talkin To The Trees, released under neil young and the chrome hearts, looks to land at Number 39.

