Beach Boy Al Jardine To Tour Australia With Brian Wilson’s Touring Band - Noise11.com

The Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine is coming to Australia in October and touring with Brian Wilson’s band of musicians.

The band will be called The Pet Sounds Band. “I’ve been gathering up the troops – Brian’s excellent band,” Jardine says. “We’re all just dying to get back to work, and we’re going to have some fun”.

Al said, “Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were. You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you….still I have the warmth of the sun within me tonight.”

The Pet Sounds Band is likely to include keyboardist Darian Sahanaja, drummer Michael D’Amico, bassist Bob Lizik, pianist Gary Griffin, guitarist Rob Bonfiglio, horn player Paul Von Mertens, and keyboardist Debbie Shair.

Last week Al released his four track EP ‘Islands in the Sun’ featuring a song with Neil Young ‘My Plane Leaves Tomorrow (Au Revoir).

Al Jardine dates are:

HOBART – Wrest Point Casino – Thursday October 23

ADELAIDE – Thebarton Theatre -Saturday October 25

BRISBANE – QPAC – Tuesday October 28

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Wednesday October 29

SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House – Friday October 31

PERTH – Regal Theatre – Sunday November 2

Tickets on sale Thursday June 19 at 11am. www.davidroywilliams.com

