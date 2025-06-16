 Beach Boy Al Jardine To Tour Australia With Brian Wilson’s Touring Band - Noise11.com
The Beach Boys, Al Jardine 2012: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Beach Boy Al Jardine To Tour Australia With Brian Wilson’s Touring Band

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2025

in News

The Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine is coming to Australia in October and touring with Brian Wilson’s band of musicians.

The band will be called The Pet Sounds Band. “I’ve been gathering up the troops – Brian’s excellent band,” Jardine says. “We’re all just dying to get back to work, and we’re going to have some fun”.

Al said, “Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were. You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you….still I have the warmth of the sun within me tonight.”

The Pet Sounds Band is likely to include keyboardist Darian Sahanaja, drummer Michael D’Amico, bassist Bob Lizik, pianist Gary Griffin, guitarist Rob Bonfiglio, horn player Paul Von Mertens, and keyboardist Debbie Shair.

Last week Al released his four track EP ‘Islands in the Sun’ featuring a song with Neil Young ‘My Plane Leaves Tomorrow (Au Revoir).

Al Jardine dates are:

HOBART – Wrest Point Casino – Thursday October 23
ADELAIDE – Thebarton Theatre -Saturday October 25
BRISBANE – QPAC – Tuesday October 28
MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Wednesday October 29
SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House – Friday October 31
PERTH – Regal Theatre – Sunday November 2

Tickets on sale Thursday June 19 at 11am. www.davidroywilliams.com

