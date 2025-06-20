Chicago Expand Greatest Hits From 11 To 21 Tracks - Noise11.com

Chicago’s ninth album in 1975 was ‘Chicago IX’, their greatest hits.

The original 11 track release has had 10 songs added taking the release up to the end of the Columbia Records era at which time the band moved to Warner Brothers for ‘Chicago 16’.

The updated selection reflects a broader retrospective of Chicago’s first decade, with the cover artwork subtly revised from its original white background to a new gold backdrop in honor of the album’s golden anniversary.

The new compilation also includes Steven Wilson mixes from 2017 of ‘Make Me Smile’, ’25 or 6 to 4’, ‘Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is’ and ‘Colour My World’.

The new tracks added are:

“Questions 67 And 68” (from Chicago Transit Authority, 1969)

“Beginnings” (from Chicago Transit Authority, 1969)

“Free” (from Chicago II, 1970)

“Old Days” (from Chicago VIII, 1975)

“If You Leave Me Now” (from Chicago X, 1976)

“Baby, What A Big Surprise” (from Chicago XI, 1977)

“Alive Again” (from Hot Streets, 1978)

“No Tell Lover” (from Hot Streets, 1978)

“Street Player” (from Chicago XIII, 1979)

“Thunder And Lightning” (from Chicago XIV, 1980)

The original tracklisting was:

25 or 6 to 4

Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

Colour My World

Just You ‘n’ Me

Saturday in the Park

Feelin’ Stronger Every Day

Make Me Smile

Wishing You Were Here

Call on Me

(I’ve Been) Searchin’ So Long

Beginnings

The new CHICAGO IX: GREATEST HITS EXPANDED

2LP Track Listing

LP One

Side One

“Questions 67 And 68”

“Beginnings”

“Make Me Smile” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix/Edit)

“25 Or 6 To 4” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix/Edit)

“Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”

“Free”

Side Two

“Colour My World” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix)

“Saturday In The Park”

“Dialogue (Part I & II)”

“Feelin’ Stronger Every Day”

“Just You ’n’ Me”

LP Two Side One

“(I’ve Been) Searchin’ So Long”

“Call On Me”

“Wishing You Were Here”

“Old Days”

“If You Leave Me Now”

Side Two

“Baby, What A Big Surprise”

“Alive Again”

“No Tell Lover”

“Street Player”

“Thunder And Lightning”

CD Track Listing

“Questions 67 And 68”

“Beginnings”

“Make Me Smile” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix/Edit)

“25 Or 6 To 4” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix/Edit)

“Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”

“Free”

“Colour My World” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix)

“Saturday In The Park”

“Dialogue (Part I & II)”

“Feelin’ Stronger Every Day”

“Just You ’n’ Me”

“(I’ve Been) Searchin’ So Long”

“Call On Me”

“Wishing You Were Here”

“Old Days”

“If You Leave Me Now”

“Baby, What A Big Surprise”

“Alive Again”

“No Tell Lover”

“Street Player”

“Thunder And Lightning”

