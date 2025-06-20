 Chicago Expand Greatest Hits From 11 To 21 Tracks - Noise11.com
Chicago photo by Blushing Cactus Photography supplied

Chicago photo by Blushing Cactus Photography supplied

Chicago Expand Greatest Hits From 11 To 21 Tracks

by Paul Cashmere on June 20, 2025

in News

Chicago’s ninth album in 1975 was ‘Chicago IX’, their greatest hits.

The original 11 track release has had 10 songs added taking the release up to the end of the Columbia Records era at which time the band moved to Warner Brothers for ‘Chicago 16’.

The updated selection reflects a broader retrospective of Chicago’s first decade, with the cover artwork subtly revised from its original white background to a new gold backdrop in honor of the album’s golden anniversary.

The new compilation also includes Steven Wilson mixes from 2017 of ‘Make Me Smile’, ’25 or 6 to 4’, ‘Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is’ and ‘Colour My World’.

The new tracks added are:

“Questions 67 And 68” (from Chicago Transit Authority, 1969)
“Beginnings” (from Chicago Transit Authority, 1969)
“Free” (from Chicago II, 1970)
“Old Days” (from Chicago VIII, 1975)
“If You Leave Me Now” (from Chicago X, 1976)
“Baby, What A Big Surprise” (from Chicago XI, 1977)
“Alive Again” (from Hot Streets, 1978)
“No Tell Lover” (from Hot Streets, 1978)
“Street Player” (from Chicago XIII, 1979)
“Thunder And Lightning” (from Chicago XIV, 1980)

The original tracklisting was:
25 or 6 to 4
Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
Colour My World
Just You ‘n’ Me
Saturday in the Park
Feelin’ Stronger Every Day
Make Me Smile
Wishing You Were Here
Call on Me
(I’ve Been) Searchin’ So Long
Beginnings

The new CHICAGO IX: GREATEST HITS EXPANDED
2LP Track Listing

LP One

Side One
“Questions 67 And 68”
“Beginnings”
“Make Me Smile” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix/Edit)
“25 Or 6 To 4” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix/Edit)
“Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”
“Free”

Side Two
“Colour My World” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix)
“Saturday In The Park”
“Dialogue (Part I & II)”
“Feelin’ Stronger Every Day”
“Just You ’n’ Me”

LP Two Side One
“(I’ve Been) Searchin’ So Long”
“Call On Me”
“Wishing You Were Here”
“Old Days”
“If You Leave Me Now”

Side Two
“Baby, What A Big Surprise”
“Alive Again”
“No Tell Lover”
“Street Player”
“Thunder And Lightning”

CD Track Listing
“Questions 67 And 68”
“Beginnings”
“Make Me Smile” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix/Edit)
“25 Or 6 To 4” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix/Edit)
“Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”
“Free”
“Colour My World” (2017 Steven Wilson Remix)
“Saturday In The Park”
“Dialogue (Part I & II)”
“Feelin’ Stronger Every Day”
“Just You ’n’ Me”
“(I’ve Been) Searchin’ So Long”
“Call On Me”
“Wishing You Were Here”
“Old Days”
“If You Leave Me Now”
“Baby, What A Big Surprise”
“Alive Again”
“No Tell Lover”
“Street Player”
“Thunder And Lightning”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beach Boys, Al Jardine 2012: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Beach Boy Al Jardine To Tour Australia With Brian Wilson’s Touring Band

The Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine is coming to Australia in October and touring with Brian Wilson’s band of musicians.

3 days ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Beach Boys Catalogue Surges On Chart Following Passing of Brian Wilson

Following the sad news of co-founder Brian Wilson’s death last week, The Beach Boys’ 2003 compilation The Very Best Of The Beach Boys: Sounds Of Summer surges 73 places midweek (17).

3 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Wins Shouting Out Loud Copyright Case

Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud copyright lawsuit won't proceed to the US Supreme Court.

4 days ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who’s Lead Singer Is Now Sir Roger Daltrey

Meet the new Knight, same as the old Knight. Roger Daltrey has been knighted by King Charles III making his Sir Roger Daltrey for his work with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

6 days ago
The Guess Who
The Guess Who To Reunite With Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings For First Time In 23 Years

Canada’s The Guess Who have announced they are getting back together for the first time with Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings in 23 years.

6 days ago
The Kinks The Journey Part 3
The Kinks Premiere Live Version of ‘Sunny Afternoon’ Ahead of ‘The Journey Part 3’

The Kinks have released a live version of their 1966 hit ‘Sunny Afternoon’ recording at the Royal Albert Hall in 1993.

June 13, 2025
Hank Marvin's Gypsy Jazz
Hank Marvin’s Gypsy Jazz To Play Two Shows In Perth

Hank Marvin Gypsy Jazz is playing occasional shows in 2025 with Perth just announced for two September shows.

June 12, 2025