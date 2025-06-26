 Poet and Brian Wilson Collaborator Stephen Kalinich To Release Second Album ‘I Love My Life’ - Noise11.com
Steve Kalinich photo by Stephen Rood

Steve Kalinich photo by Stephen Rood

Poet and Brian Wilson Collaborator Stephen Kalinich To Release Second Album ‘I Love My Life’

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2025

in News

Poet Stephen Kalinich will release ‘I Love My Life’ on July 11.

Stephen’s first album ‘A World of Peace Must Come’ was recorded with Brian Wilson in 1969 buy stayed unreleased until 2008. His songs have been recorded by Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Paul McCartney, Steve Cropper, PF Sloan, and Diana Ross.

‘I Love My Life’ is credited to Stephen Kalinich and Friends. The album was produced by Stephen’s friends Milo Binder, and Willie Aron (Thee Holy Brothers, The Third Mind

“Stevie (Kalinich) and I decided to have weekly phone sessions that took place every Sunday just before the pandemic shut down the world,” said Milo Binder. “When we had enough songs, we decided to record them. I wanted to do something different with Stevie this time around; his filmed posts on social media were sincere and soulful, they addressed his life as well as the world in its current state; it seemed that having them transcribed for audio to follow each song was a unique and timely way to present the album to the world.”

Stephen says, “The recording of this album took place during a vulnerable time in our world. But working with Milo and Willie and the other remarkable musicians was such a joyful, satisfying experience, it gave me the energy and confidence to persevere. I am immensely proud of this album, and I’m hopeful that it touches the hearts of those who listen to it.”

‘I Love My Life’ was recorded at The Pie Studios in Pasadena. Jeff Peters, who worked with the Beach Boys for 40 years, engineered the record.

Track Listing:

1. Preamble
2. Today
3. What Would Love Do?
4. If I Could Write the Poem
5. Beyond Frightened
6. Change
7. The First One to Heal Is Yourself 8. There Is a Loneliness
9. Across Bridges
10. The Divine
11. Down This Road
12. Enjoy Your Life
13. I Love My Life

