John Fogerty Shares New Solo Versions of CCR Classic ‘Born On the Bayou’ and ‘Lodi’ - Noise11.com

John Fogerty has premiered two new solo remakes of his Creedence Clearwater Revival classics ‘Born on the Bayou’ and ‘Lodi’.

John’s upcoming album in August ‘Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years’, is his “Taylor’s Version” of his own songs.

“When it came time to sing ‘Lodi,’ I noticed that my voice seemed to have a little extra character in it from the guy who sang this same song 50+ years ago,” says Fogerty. “I realized that I had to do my darndest to get my mind into the same place that it was when I did the original vocal. I had to reflect and think about the words of the song, think about the times, make myself go back into that spiritual plane of existence and face that.”

Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years tracklist

01. Up Around The Bend

02. Who’ll Stop The Rain

03. Proud Mary

04. Have You Ever Seen The Rain

05. Lookin’ Out My Back Door

06. Born On The Bayou

07. Run Through The Jungle

08. Someday Never Comes

09. Porterville

10. Hey Tonight

11. Lodi

12. Wrote A Song For Everyone

13. Bootleg

14. Don’t Look Now

15. Long As I Can See The Light

16. Down On The Corner

17. Bad Moon Rising

18. Travelin’ Band

19. Green River

20. Fortunate Son

John now owns all the songs after decades of a much publicised legal battle. “For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written,” says Fogerty. “Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that—of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love.”

The album is out August 22, 2025.

