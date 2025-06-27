John Fogerty Shares New Solo Versions of CCR Classic ‘Born On the Bayou’ and ‘Lodi’ - Noise11.com

John Fogerty has premiered two new solo remakes of his Creedence Clearwater Revival classics ‘Born on the Bayou’ and ‘Lodi’.
John’s upcoming album in August ‘Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years’, is his “Taylor’s Version” of his own songs.
“When it came time to sing ‘Lodi,’ I noticed that my voice seemed to have a little extra character in it from the guy who sang this same song 50+ years ago,” says Fogerty. “I realized that I had to do my darndest to get my mind into the same place that it was when I did the original vocal. I had to reflect and think about the words of the song, think about the times, make myself go back into that spiritual plane of existence and face that.”
Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years tracklist
01. Up Around The Bend
02. Who’ll Stop The Rain
03. Proud Mary
04. Have You Ever Seen The Rain
05. Lookin’ Out My Back Door
06. Born On The Bayou
07. Run Through The Jungle
08. Someday Never Comes
09. Porterville
10. Hey Tonight
11. Lodi
12. Wrote A Song For Everyone
13. Bootleg
14. Don’t Look Now
15. Long As I Can See The Light
16. Down On The Corner
17. Bad Moon Rising
18. Travelin’ Band
19. Green River
20. Fortunate Son
John now owns all the songs after decades of a much publicised legal battle. “For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written,” says Fogerty. “Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that—of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love.”
The album is out August 22, 2025.
Born On the Bayou:
Lodi:
