Norman Greenbaum’s Classic ‘Spirit In the Sky’ Gets Its First Ever Music Video - Noise11.com

56 years after its original release, the Norman Greenbaum classic ‘Spirit In The Sky’ gets its first ever music video and Norman makes a cameo in the video.

The video was directed by Laurence Harlan Jacobs, and stars Conor Sherry (Happy Gilmore 2, Snack Shack) and Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, The Pitt).

The video was shot in Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles.

Director Laurence Harlan Jacobs shares, “When I was asked to pitch on this video, I knew it was a tall order—everyone knows this song! It’s been in so many movies and commercials. So we set out to craft a story that could emotionally hold its own—something personal and intimate that would live in harmony with the iconic song and speak to a new generation. Jessica, our writer-producer, penned a beautiful, relatable tale. Her idea captured the magic of our childhood—growing up on the Westside, listening to cassettes in our dad’s convertible, being silly and fearless with the wind in our faces. We were inspired by our filmmaking heroes, John Hughes and Cameron Crowe, and wanted to embody that same free spirit and sincerity. We filmed all over the city, ensuring the characters’ journey felt authentic—especially for SoCal natives. But most of all, we wanted to do the song justice and capture a sense of timelessness—one where you lose track of time, embrace your inner weird, and ride a wave of unexpected joy.

Conor Sherry said, “Doing this project was really cool because ‘Spirit in the Sky’ is one of those songs I’ve heard a bunch of times, but never actually sat with until now…”

Sherry adds, “With the rapid rise of AI, stepping away from all of that and making real-life memories felt especially relevant. And honestly, doing all that with a song that’s objectively timeless and working alongside Abby, who is incredibly talented, made it even more meaningful.”

Abby said, “To me, this song represents taking life by the reins and enjoying it while we can. In our modern-day world of technology constantly in the palm of our hands, it’s easy to forget that sometimes the best things in life are right in front of you. To all the teens out there (and honestly, adults too) who feel disconnected even while being constantly connected, I challenge you this summer: Put your phone down. Drive to a friend’s and go on an adventure. Get a film camera and make real memories without the pressure of posting. Go out and explore the world, wherever you are. There’s something magical waiting for you as soon as you put your phone away.”

Norman is now 82 years old. ‘Spirit in the Sky’ was his only hit but it was massive worldwide. The song reached number one in Australia and the UK and number three in the USA in 1969. In America it sold over 2 million vinyl 7 inch singles. Yes, people actually paid money to own it.

At the end of 1970, ‘Spirit In the Sky’ was the fourth biggest hit in Australia for the year. In 1986 it went to number one again with a new version by Doctor and the Medics.

Norman’s song has been used frequently in movies. It is heard in ‘Miami Blues’ (1990), ‘Wayne’s Word 2’ (1993), ‘Apollo 13’ (1995), ‘Remember The Titans’ (2000), ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001), ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016) and was also used for a Kellogg’s commercial in 1997.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook