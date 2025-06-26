The Rolling Stones and Steve Riley Mark Clifton Chenier’s 100th with ‘Zydeco Sont Pas Salés’ - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have contributed to a Clifton Chenier tribute album with their recording of ‘Zydeco Sont Pas Salés’ in collaboration with Steve Riley.

The track is part of the album ‘A Tribute to the King of Zydeco’.

FEATURING

• The Rolling Stones

• Steve Earle

• Lucinda Williams

• Jimmie Vaughan

• David Hidalgo

• Taj Mahal

• Molly Tuttle

• Charley Crockett

• John Hiatt

• Marcia Ball

• Sonny Landreth

• Jon Cleary

• Ruben Ramos

• Los Texmaniacs

• Augie Meyers

• Johnny Nicholas

• Tommy McLain

• Shannon McNally

• Kam Franklin

• AJ Haynes

• CJ Chenier

• Geno Delafose

• Anthony Dopsie

• Keith Frank

• Steve Riley

• Curley Taylor

• Roddie Romero

• Nathan Williams

• The Dockside All-Stars

• And more!

Check out the Stones and Steve Riley:

All profits from the sale of this album will be donated to the Clifton Chenier Memorial Scholarship Fund, created by Valcour Records with the Center for Louisiana Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The fund will offer annual financial assistance to students studying Traditional Music, specifically Zydeco accordion, at the university.

TRACK LIST

1. Zydeco Sont Pas Salés- The Rolling Stones and Steve Riley (Clifton Chenier, Flat Town Music/Tradition Music)

2. Easy Easy Baby- Charley Crockett and Nathan Williams Sr. (Clifton Chenier/ Tradition Music)

3. Hey ‘Tite Fille- Taj Mahal and Keith Frank (Clifton Chenier/ Sony/ATV Songs LLC)

4. Release Me- Lucinda Williams, Tommy McLain and Keith Frank (Eddie Miller, James William Pebworth, Robert Gene Yount/ Roschelle Publishing Co and Sony/ATV Acuff Rose Music)

5. Just Like A Woman- Steve Earle and Anthony Dopsie (Claude Demetrius and Fleecie Moore/ Cherio Corporation)

6. I’m On The Wonder- Jon Cleary and Curley Taylor (Clifton Chenier/ Tradition Music Co.)

7. Why Did You Go Last Night?- Kam Franklin, AJ Haynes and Roddie Romero (Clifton Chenier/ Tradition Music)

8. Hot Rod- David Hidalgo and CJ Chenier (Clifton Chenier/ Flat Town/Tradition Music)

9. Tout Le Temps En Temps- Shannon McNally, Molly Tuttle and Keith Frank (Clifton Chenier/Flat Town Music/Tradition Music)

10. My Soul- Jimmie Vaughan, Johnny Nicholas and Steve Riley (Clifton Chenier/ Tradition Music Co.)

11. You Used To Call Me- John Hiatt, Sonny Landreth and Roddie Romero (Clifton Chenier/ Flat Town Music)

12. Ay Ai Ai- Ruben Ramos with Los Texmaniacs and Augie Meyers (Clifton Chenier/ Flat Town/Tradition Music)

13. I May Be Wrong- Marcia Ball and Geno Delafose (Clifton Chenier/ Tradition Music Co.)

14. I’m Comin’ Home- CJ Chenier and Sonny Landreth (Clifton Chenier/ Flat Town Music/Tradition Music)

