Paul Simon Postpones Show after Back Surgery - Noise11.com

Paul Simon has postponed a gig after undergoing surgery for “severe” back pain.

Simon’s recovery has taken longer than anticipated, with Paul forced to move a performance that had been scheduled for 7 July.

“Thanks to a great team of doctors, the surgery went well, as expected,” Paul Simon announced via a statement on social media, before explaining the show would go on the following day.

“However, it has become clear he will need one additional day of rest and recuperation to ensure he is able to perform at the top of his ability.”

The statement went on to explain it was “out of an abundance of caution” that Paul and his team had opted to move the gig, which had been part of his A Quiet Celebration Tour.

While the exact nature of the surgery was unspecified, the statement said it was undertaken to “alleviate severe back pain” that Paul had “been experiencing for some time”.

He had previously cancelled shows in June as the pain had become unbearable.

“Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain,” a statement posted to Paul’s Instagram read last month. “Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention. Unfortunately, we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don’t have the ability to reschedule them.”

