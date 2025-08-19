The Who Break Out The Rarities for Final Tour - Noise11.com

The Who are digging deep for their final shows, pulling out songs rarely, and in some cases, never performed before.

On 16 August in Florida, The Who played “Going Mobile” from Who’s Next for the first time ever, with Pete Townshend’s brother Simon Townshend on lead vocals.

In Italy on 20 July, “I’ve Had Enough” (It’s Hard, 1982) resurfaced on stage for the first time since 2013, while “Love Ain’t For Keepin’” lifted from Who’s Next finally returned to the set after not being played since London 2004.

But the farewell tour has also sparked controversy. Drummer Zak Starkey, son of Ringo Starr and Keith Moon’s godson, was noticeably absent.

Starkey, who’d been The Who’s drummer full-time since 1999, confirmed he wasn’t invited, igniting fan speculation. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey have called the tour a “new chapter,” gently sidestepping the tensions this stirred.

Founded in London in 1964, The Who transformed rock with albums such as My Generation (1965), Tommy (1969), Who’s Next (1971), and Quadrophenia (1973), and their explosive live reputation. Despite the deaths of Keith Moon in 1978 and John Entwistle in 2002, Townshend and Daltrey carried on, releasing Endless Wire in 2006 and Who in 2019.

Now in their early 80s, the duo say they’re retiring while still able to deliver. Daltrey shared, “This music will outlive us all, but we won’t be able to play it forever. It feels right to stop while we still can.” Townshend added that the decision was about time, not conflict.

Every show now feels like a closing curtain, made sweeter with rare songs like Going Mobile and I’ve Had Enough. The band insists there will be no reunion after this—making 2025 truly the final act.

The Who’s very first performances took place in 1962, including a gig on 1 July 1962 at the Paradise Club in Peckham, South London, followed by early shows such as 1 September at Acton Town Hall, West London.

The Who Studio Album Discography (Chronological)

1. The Who Sings My Generation (debut, UK Dec 1965 / US Apr 1966)

2. A Quick One (UK Dec 1966 / US Happy Jack, Apr 1967)

3. The Who Sell Out (Dec 1967)

4. Tommy (May 1969)

5. Who’s Next (August 1971)

6. Quadrophenia (Oct/Nov 1973)

7. The Who by Numbers (Oct 1975)

8. Who Are You (Aug 1978)

9. Face Dances (Mar 1981)

10. It’s Hard (Sep 1982)

11. Endless Wire (Oct 2006)

12. Who (Dec 2019)

Here is the full list of remaining confirmed tour dates:

Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena (tour opener)

Aug 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center (added due to demand)

Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena (tour finale)

