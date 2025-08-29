On This Day In Music History August 30 - Noise11.com

August 30 has long been a milestone date in music history, bringing with it landmark releases and unforgettable moments. Bob Dylan’s Highway 61 Revisited arrived on this day, reshaping rock songwriting with “Like a Rolling Stone,” while Van Morrison, Rod Stewart, and Judas Priest also released career-defining albums. The first Isle of Wight Festival in 1968 cemented itself as a cornerstone of British rock culture, and decades later Kanye West’s Late Registration and Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! set new creative benchmarks. From classic rock to modern icons, August 30 showcases music’s constant evolution across generations.

Events

1965 – Bob Dylan released Highway 61 Revisited, featuring “Like a Rolling Stone.”

1968 – The first Isle of Wight Festival was held, headlined by Jefferson Airplane and The Crazy World of Arthur Brown.

1969 – The Rolling Stones scored their fifth US No.1 single with “Honky Tonk Women.”

1972 – John Lennon and Yoko Ono played a benefit concert for the Willowbrook School at Madison Square Garden, New York.

1975 – Rod Stewart had his fifth UK No.1 album with Atlantic Crossing.

1980 – David Bowie topped the UK chart with “Ashes to Ashes,” a continuation of the Major Tom storyline.

1986 – Steve Winwood began a four-week US No.1 run with Higher Love.

1992 – Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit won Best New Artist and Best Alternative Video at the MTV VMAs.

1995 – James Taylor, Neil Young and Emmylou Harris performed at the Farm Aid benefit in Louisville, Kentucky.

1997 – The Verve’s “The Drugs Don’t Work” was released, later becoming their only UK No.1.

2003 – Britney Spears and Madonna shocked the MTV VMAs with their infamous onstage kiss.

2005 – Kanye West released Late Registration, his second studio album.

2019 – Lana Del Rey released Norman Fucking Rockwell!, acclaimed as one of the best albums of the decade.

Births

1919 – Kitty Wells, the “Queen of Country Music.”

1928 – Johnny Mann, singer, arranger and composer.

1935 – John Phillips, The Mamas & The Papas.

1939 – John Peel, legendary BBC Radio 1 DJ.

1941 – John McNally, guitarist, The Searchers.

1946 – John Victory, session guitarist.

1949 – Micky Moody, guitarist, Whitesnake.

1950 – John Alexander, Scottish folk musician.

1954 – Ronald Beitle, drummer, Wild Cherry.

1956 – Steve Jones, guitarist, Sex Pistols.

1958 – Martin Jackson, drummer, Magazine / Swing Out Sister.

1963 – Paul Oakenfold, DJ and producer.

1975 – Casey Johnson, bassist, American Hi-Fi.

1977 – Jun Matsumoto, Japanese singer and actor (Arashi).

1994 – Rina Sawayama, singer-songwriter.

Deaths

1985 – Jock Mahoney, actor and jazz musician, died at 70.

1986 – Teddy Wilson, jazz pianist, died at 73.

1993 – Allan Sherman, comedy songwriter, died at 68.

2018 – Randy Weston, jazz pianist and composer, died at 92.

Album Releases

1965 – Highway 61 Revisited – Bob Dylan.

1968 – The Crazy World of Arthur Brown – The Crazy World of Arthur Brown (UK release).

1972 – Saint Dominic’s Preview – Van Morrison (international release window).

1975 – Atlantic Crossing – Rod Stewart.

1982 – Screaming for Vengeance – Judas Priest (US release).

1987 – Kick – INXS (international release week).

1994 – Grace – Jeff Buckley.

1999 – Californication – Red Hot Chili Peppers (international release).

2005 – Late Registration – Kanye West.

2019 – Norman Fucking Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey.

Single Releases

1969 – The Rolling Stones – “Honky Tonk Women” (US No.1).

1974 – Elton John – “The Bitch Is Back.”

1980 – David Bowie – “Ashes to Ashes” (UK No.1).

1987 – Michael Jackson – “Bad.”

1997 – The Verve – “The Drugs Don’t Work.”

2003 – Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z – “Crazy in Love” (US chart peak).

2011 – Adele – “Someone Like You” (UK No.1).

