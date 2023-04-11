 Bob Dylan Plays First Shows of 2023 In Japan - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan Plays First Shows of 2023 In Japan

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2023

in News

Bob Dylan has performed his first shows for 2023 with three performances at Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan.

Dylan finished 2022 in Ireland on 7 November and continues his four year ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour. After the Japanese leg of the tour ends on 20 April, Bob will regroup with the band on 4 June is Portugal for a European tour going through until 9 July 2023. There are no UK dates listed and no further dates beyond the last June date in Italy.

Australia is expected to be in the Dylan plans with a 2024 tour most likely.

The three Japanese shows have the exact same setlist as the last 2022 show in Ireland. Dylan rarely performs a Greatest Hits show. Dylan shows are always about the moment and the moment for him right now is the 2020 ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ album.

Bob Dylan setlist Japan April 2023

Watching the River Flow (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)
Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966)
I Contain Multitudes (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
False Prophet (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)
Black Rider (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
My Own Version of You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)
Crossing the Rubicon (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)
Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Gotta Serve Somebody (from Slow Train Coming, 1979)
I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
That Old Black Magic (from fallen Angels, 2016)
Mother of Muses (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Goodbye Jimmy Reed (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Every Grain of Sand (from Shot of Love, 1981)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Claims David Crosby Dies After Bout of Covid

Graham Nash has claimed David Crosby died amid a bout of Covid-19.

8 hours ago
The Beatles rooftop performance Photo from Apple Records
Beatles ‘Get Back’ Microphone Up For Auction

The AKG D25 microphone, used by The Beatles in January 1969, is currently up for auction. This microphone was during the "Get Back" recording sessions at Twickenham Studios and Apple Corps Headquarters, London.

6 days ago
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Update on the Health of John Farnham

The family of John Farnham have issued the following update on John's health. Noise11 is republishing the entire statement unedited for your information.

March 31, 2023
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson
Rod Stewart Performs ‘Handbags and Gladrags’ and ‘Downtown Train’ For Sydney

Rod Stewart had a couple of surprises for his Sydney fans last night. For the first time in 2023 Rod dug deep to perform his 1991 hit ‘Downtown Train’ and from his very first album in 1969 ‘Handbags and Gladrags’.

March 30, 2023
The Hollies
The Hollies Announce 60th Anniversary UK Tour

The Hollies have announced a huge UK tour. The Hollies - who celebrated their 60th anniversary with a live run in 2022 - are entering their seventh decade as a band, and they're marking the occasion in a big way.

March 29, 2023
Jay and the Americans
Howie Kane of Jay & The Americans Dies At Age 78

Howie Kane (born Howard Kirchembaum) of Jay & The Americans has died at age 78.

March 27, 2023
Pete Townshend Premieres New Song ‘Can’t Outrun The Truth’

The Who’s Pete Townshend has rare new music with ‘Can’t Outrun the Truth’.

March 27, 2023