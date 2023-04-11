Bob Dylan Plays First Shows of 2023 In Japan - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan has performed his first shows for 2023 with three performances at Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan.

Dylan finished 2022 in Ireland on 7 November and continues his four year ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour. After the Japanese leg of the tour ends on 20 April, Bob will regroup with the band on 4 June is Portugal for a European tour going through until 9 July 2023. There are no UK dates listed and no further dates beyond the last June date in Italy.

Australia is expected to be in the Dylan plans with a 2024 tour most likely.

The three Japanese shows have the exact same setlist as the last 2022 show in Ireland. Dylan rarely performs a Greatest Hits show. Dylan shows are always about the moment and the moment for him right now is the 2020 ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ album.

Bob Dylan setlist Japan April 2023

Watching the River Flow (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)

Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966)

I Contain Multitudes (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

False Prophet (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)

Black Rider (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

My Own Version of You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)

Crossing the Rubicon (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Gotta Serve Somebody (from Slow Train Coming, 1979)

I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

That Old Black Magic (from fallen Angels, 2016)

Mother of Muses (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Every Grain of Sand (from Shot of Love, 1981)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

