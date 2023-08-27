 Bob Dylan Songwriting Fellowship Launches - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey

Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey

Bob Dylan Songwriting Fellowship Launches

by Music-News.com on August 28, 2023

in News

The Bob Dylan Center has launched a new yearly Songwriter Fellowship.

A partnership between The Bob Dylan Center – which houses artefacts, including lyrics, created and owned by the music legend – and Universal Music Publishing Group, the inaugural programme will see two budding songwriters chosen by a panel, including the likes of rock legend John Mellencamp and rapper Nas, for mentorship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They will receive $40,000 to fund their own project and the chance to study at the facility’s Bob Dylan Archive to be inspired by the ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ hitmaker’s creative process.

Most excitingly, they will be mentored by UMPG songwriters and executives, and get to record at Tulsa’s legendary The Church Studio, where the likes of Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson and Bonnie Rait have recorded.

The studio’s NEVE 8068 mixing console features on Dylan’s album cover for ‘Time Out of Mind’.

The fellowship will select two rising stars per year.

BDC Director Steven Jenkins commented: “The Bob Dylan Center Songwriter Fellowship is core to our mission of educating, motivating, and inspiring visitors to engage their own capacity as creators, and we cannot wait to hear the entries from undiscovered talent around the world.

“We are grateful to continue our partnership with UMPG — the world’s leading music publisher is already such a great supporter of the BDC — and we know that this panel of extraordinary songwriters will select deserving Fellows for our inaugural year.”

UMPG Chief Operating Officer Marc Cimino added: “This is an unprecedented opportunity to connect developing talent with the works of one of the greatest songwriters of all time. Beyond access to meaningful mentorship and special resources, the archives at the Bob Dylan Center are indescribable, and I can only imagine how much creative inspiration they will draw. With the support of the fantastic BDC team and panel of world-class artists, we look forward to developing a new group of songwriters in this unique environment.”

To be in with the chance, the budding songwriters need to submit their entries by October 18, 2023. Head to bobdylancenter.com for the terms.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
More Info On The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Album Surfaces

12 songtitles credited to Michael Philip Jagger and Keith Richards with three additionally crediting Andrew Watt have been registered with ASCAP recently giving further clues to the content of the new Rolling Stones album ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

19 hours ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
First Two John Fogerty Solo Albums Reissued

‘Blue Ridge Rangers’ and ‘John Fogerty’, the first two solo albums by Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder John Fogerty, have been reissued by BMG.

3 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Paul McCartney Song To Debut On Ringo Starr EP 4

Paul McCartney has written a new song for Ringo Starr. ‘Feeling The Sunlight’ will premiere on Friday 25 August ahead of the ‘Rewind Forward’ EP release on 13 October, 2023.

5 days ago
John Farnham Is Having A Pizza Today

John Farnham is having a pizza today. Normally that would be underwhelming news for anyone else but for John it is a major accomplishment as he marks the one year anniversary of when he undertook a 12 hour operation for the removal of a cancerous tumour.

5 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan To Resume Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in the USA in October

Bob Dylan will resume his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ world tour in the USA in Kansas City, USA in October.

6 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Noise11, Photo
The Rolling Stones Tease New Album Potentially Called ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones have taken out an ad in a UK newspaper as glass specialist ‘Hackney Diamonds’ promising “we’ll fix your shattered windows” and therefore launching the first official tease to the new album now expected to be called ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

6 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris Adds A Second Melbourne Symphony Show

Russell Morris will before a second Melbourne show with the Southern Cross Symphony on 31 October at Hamer Hall.

August 17, 2023