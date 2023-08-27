Bob Dylan Songwriting Fellowship Launches - Noise11.com

The Bob Dylan Center has launched a new yearly Songwriter Fellowship.

A partnership between The Bob Dylan Center – which houses artefacts, including lyrics, created and owned by the music legend – and Universal Music Publishing Group, the inaugural programme will see two budding songwriters chosen by a panel, including the likes of rock legend John Mellencamp and rapper Nas, for mentorship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They will receive $40,000 to fund their own project and the chance to study at the facility’s Bob Dylan Archive to be inspired by the ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ hitmaker’s creative process.

Most excitingly, they will be mentored by UMPG songwriters and executives, and get to record at Tulsa’s legendary The Church Studio, where the likes of Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson and Bonnie Rait have recorded.

The studio’s NEVE 8068 mixing console features on Dylan’s album cover for ‘Time Out of Mind’.

The fellowship will select two rising stars per year.

BDC Director Steven Jenkins commented: “The Bob Dylan Center Songwriter Fellowship is core to our mission of educating, motivating, and inspiring visitors to engage their own capacity as creators, and we cannot wait to hear the entries from undiscovered talent around the world.

“We are grateful to continue our partnership with UMPG — the world’s leading music publisher is already such a great supporter of the BDC — and we know that this panel of extraordinary songwriters will select deserving Fellows for our inaugural year.”

UMPG Chief Operating Officer Marc Cimino added: “This is an unprecedented opportunity to connect developing talent with the works of one of the greatest songwriters of all time. Beyond access to meaningful mentorship and special resources, the archives at the Bob Dylan Center are indescribable, and I can only imagine how much creative inspiration they will draw. With the support of the fantastic BDC team and panel of world-class artists, we look forward to developing a new group of songwriters in this unique environment.”

To be in with the chance, the budding songwriters need to submit their entries by October 18, 2023. Head to bobdylancenter.com for the terms.

