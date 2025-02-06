Bob Marley Family Announce Year Long 80th Birthday Celebration - Noise11.com

Bob Marley’s 80th birthday year will be marked with a year of celebration honouring the iconic reggae superstar.

The Marley family will kick off the celebrations with the ‘Uprising’ tribute concert from Jamaica which will stream Marley’s Tuff Gong Television channel on YouTube this Friday February 7 (7am East Coast Daylight Savings Australia time).

Bob Marley’s 80th Earthstrong Celebrations culminate with an ‘Uprising’ Tribute Concert livestream from the family’s Tuff Gong Studios in Kingston, Jamaica, and features a slew of popular and new Jamaican entertainers, including Mortimer, Bugle, Kumar Fyah, Naomi Cowan, Quan Dajai, Kelly Shane, and Alexx A-Game, several of whom were featured in the Bob Marley: One Love movie. Other highlights featured in the livestream will be a countdown of the best live performances from past birthdays, stand-alone performances paying tribute, a showcase of the ongoing impact of his charitable organization, the Bob Marley Foundation, and more.

https://www.youtube.com/@TuffGongTV

Celebrating Daddy’s 80th birthday under the theme ‘Uprising’ is a special moment for our family and fans worldwide. This album represents so much of his spirit, with powerful songs like “Forever Loving Jah,” “Coming In From The Cold,” “Could You Be Loved,” and “Redemption Song,” which continue to inspire generations,” shares Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies. “Each year, we honor his legacy in a way that unites our extended family, friends, and fans from all corners of the globe. This 80th milestone is a reminder of his timeless call for love, resilience, and freedom.”

Contributing to the celebrations, Young Voices, in conjunction with The Bob & Rita Marley Foundation, will stage a Worldwide Singalong from the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England, tomorrow, Friday, February 7th, at 5am AEST to celebrate Bob’s 80th by singing the “Marley Magic” medley—a specially arranged selection of Bob Marley’s greatest hits, including “One Love,” “Jamming’,” “Three Little Birds,” and more. The 8,000-strong Young Voices choir, singing live from the Co-op Arena while thousands more join in around the world, will create a powerful and uplifting tribute to one of the world’s most celebrated musical figures. Children, teachers, and parents everywhere are invited to participate, joining the global celebration from their schools or homes. All participants can access the learning materials when they sign up.

Cedella Marley shares, “I know Daddy would have a huge smile on his face and be so proud to know that his words of freedom, love, and unity would be sung by so many beautiful young souls around the world over 50 years after he wrote them. It’s a huge testament to the power of his music that his songs resonate stronger than ever and with each new generation. My father’s songs speak universal truths and that is why they sound as convincing coming out of the mouths of children as they did when he himself recorded and performed them.”

More Marley 80 events will be revealed throughout the year.

