Bob Seger Celebrates 40 Years of Like A Rock - Noise11.com

Forty years after its release, Bob Seger’s landmark album Like A Rock continues to resonate, cementing his place as a storyteller of American life and a chronicler of working-class resilience, with the title track becoming an enduring cultural touchstone.

by Paul Cashmere

When Bob Seger released Like A Rock in 1986, it marked the thirteenth studio album of his career and a defining moment for the Detroit rocker. Originally intended to be titled American Storm and released in December 1985, the album was delayed, ultimately emerging under its iconic name and showcasing Seger’s keen eye for capturing the textures of everyday life.

Unlike previous studio efforts, this was the first album credited solely to Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band without the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section stepping in on any tracks, underscoring the band’s cohesion and Seger’s evolving sound. With a blend of rock, ballads, and reflective storytelling, the album secured commercial and critical success, reaching number three on the US Billboard 200 and peaking at number 24 on the Australian Kent Music Report albums chart.

The title track, Like A Rock, remains Seger’s most recognisable song, particularly for its long association with Chevrolet truck commercials throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Its themes of endurance, memory, and nostalgia have cemented its status as both a radio staple and a cultural reference point. Seger’s narrative strength shines across the album, from the driving urgency of American Storm to the introspective The Ring, a six-minute ballad about a struggling marriage in rural America, which Seger has said is a personal favourite despite limited radio play.

Other highlights include Miami, which found its way onto an episode of Miami Vice, a relaxed, melodic track reflecting the dilemmas of displacement and longing, while It’s You combines a mellow country inflection with Seger’s characteristic rock edge. Tightrope and The Aftermath, co-written with Craig Frost, showcase the Silver Bullet Band’s instrumental chemistry and Seger’s lyrical dexterity.

The album also included a live cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Fortunate Son, recorded at Detroit’s Cobo Hall in 1983 and originally the B-side to the American Storm single. It was later added as a bonus track to the CD release, rounding out an album that balances rock anthems with deeply personal storytelling.

Seger’s collaborators on Like A Rock read like a who’s who of session and touring musicians. Craig Frost on keyboards, Chris Campbell on bass, and Alto Reed on saxophones formed the backbone, while additional talents like Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit, and The Weather Girls added vocal depth on selected tracks. Guitar work from Pete Carr, Rick Vito, and Fred Tackett, alongside drummers Russ Kunkel, John Robinson, and Gary Mallaber, gave the album a polished yet organic rock sound.

Commercially, the album produced multiple charting singles. American Storm reached number two on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and peaked at 13 on the Hot 100. Like A Rock topped the Mainstream Rock Tracks and climbed to number 12 on the Hot 100, while Fortunate Son, It’s You, and Miami also charted, reflecting the breadth of Seger’s appeal.

Now, four decades later, Like A Rock stands as a testament to Seger’s ability to capture both the grit and the poetry of ordinary life. Its enduring presence on radio, television, and in public consciousness proves that Seger’s reflections on love, struggle, and perseverance continue to resonate with listeners around the world.

Track Listing

American Storm

Like A Rock

Miami

The Ring

Tightrope

The Aftermath

Sometimes

It’s You

Somewhere Tonight

Fortunate Son

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks

11. Shakedown

12. Blue Monday

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