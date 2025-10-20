Bon Jovi Unite With Robbie Williams For “We Made It Look Easy” As All-Star Forever (Legendary Edition) Arrives 24 October - Noise11.com

Bon Jovi have unveiled We Made It Look Easy, a powerhouse new duet featuring British pop icon Robbie Williams, ahead of the release of Forever (Legendary Edition), a reimagined, star-studded edition of their 2024 album Forever, due 24 October.

Frontman Jon Bon Jov says he’s long admired Wiliams calling Robbie “one of the greatest entertainers, period.” Jon added, “I’ve loved his music for years and I’m honoured to have him join me and the band on We Made It Look Easy. He’s lived this lyric. I knew he’d deliver.”

The track is one of many collaborations transforming Forever (Legendary Edition) into a celebration of resilience and friendship. After releasing Forever in June 2024, Jon underwent intensive vocal cord surgery that left him unable to tour or promote the album. Unable to hit the road, he turned to music’s extended family – a move that reshaped the record’s destiny.

“This album is more than just a collection of collaborations,” Jon explained. “It’s an album borne out of necessity. My vocal cord surgery and rehab were well documented, and while I could sing in the studio, the demands of touring were still out of reach.

Without the ability to tour, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need. All are great singers, artists, and great people. The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit, a collaboration album that proves we all get by with a little help from our friends.”

The Guests Of Forever (Legendary Edition)

1. Red, White And Jersey

The album opens with a thunderous anthem that’s pure Bon Jovi – loud, proud and unapologetically Jersey, setting the tone for the collaborations ahead.

2. Legendary (feat. James Bay)

UK singer-songwriter James Bay, known for Hold Back The River, joins to reimagine this uplifting rocker. Bay’s soulful tone complements Jon’s grit, creating a transatlantic partnership that soars.

3. We Made It Look Easy (feat. Robbie Williams)

Robbie Williams brings his showman bravado to the track, resulting in a larger-than-life duet that unites British swagger and American arena rock power.

4. Living Proof (feat. Jelly Roll)

Nashville’s Jelly Roll injects southern grit into this standout cut, his gravelly voice bridging country and rock with raw emotion.

5. Waves (feat. Jason Isbell)

Americana icon Jason Isbell adds poetic weight and virtuosic guitar work, steering Waves into more introspective waters.

6. Seeds (feat. Ryan Tedder)

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder lends his pop production finesse and melodic instincts, creating a radio-ready anthem brimming with hope.

7. Kiss The Bride (feat. Billy Falcon)

Longtime collaborator Billy Falcon, who’s co-written with Jon since the early 90s, makes this track a heartfelt family affair steeped in Bon Jovi history.

8. The People’s House (feat. The War And Treaty)

The husband-and-wife duo bring gospel energy and emotional firepower, turning this into an anthem of unity and perseverance.

9. Walls Of Jericho (feat. Joe Elliott)

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott joins for a stadium-sized throwback to 80s rock glory – a meeting of titans from the era that defined both bands.

10. I Wrote You A Song (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Country breakout Lainey Wilson lends her smoky tone to a tender ballad, infusing authenticity and southern warmth.

11. Living In Paradise (feat. Avril Lavigne)

Pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne brings attitude and edge to this mid-tempo rocker, colliding generations in style.

12. My First Guitar (feat. Marcus King)

Virtuoso guitarist Marcus King electrifies this autobiographical track with fiery solos and bluesy grit.

13. Hollow Man (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

The long-awaited Bon Jovi-Springsteen duet delivers an emotional highlight, uniting two New Jersey legends in reflection and redemption.

14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (feat. Carin León)

Mexican star Carin León closes the album with a bilingual rendition of the Williams duet, giving the record an international finish.

For Bon Jovi, Forever (Legendary Edition) stands as a document of gratitude, creativity and friendship – a celebration of endurance and collaboration in the face of challenge. “I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music,” Jon reflects. “There’s always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE.”

Forever (Legendary Edition) is out 24 October 2025.

