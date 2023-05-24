Breaking News: Tina Turner Dies Aged 83 - Noise11.com

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

On Wednesday, a publicist announced that Tina had passed away at her home in Zurich, Switzerland following a long illness.

“Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” they stated. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

No further details were given.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Tina first made a splash on the music scene with the 1960 single A Fool in Love.

However, she is probably best known for her collaborations with Ike Turner, with the pair releasing hits such as Proud Mary, It’s Gonna Work out Fine, and River Deep – Mountain High.

As a solo performer, Tina found success with her 1984 album Private Dancer, which included the song What’s Love Got to Do with It.

In recent years, the superstar battled several illnesses, including intestinal cancer and high blood pressure.

Tina was married to Ike from 1962 until their divorce was finalised in 1978. She wed German music executive Erwin Bach in 2013.

