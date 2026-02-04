Broken Social Scene Return with New Album Remember the Humans and Tour with Metric - Noise11.com

Toronto Indie Collective Unveil First Album in Nine Years, Lead Single “Not Around Anymore” and Extensive North American Dates

by Paul Cashmere

Broken Social Scene, the Canadian indie-rock supergroup known for its sprawling line-up and genre-blending sound, have announced their first new studio album in nine years. Remember the Humans is due for release on May 8 via Arts & Crafts, accompanied by the first single, “Not Around Anymore,” released with a striking music video. The band also revealed details of their upcoming tour alongside Metric and Stars, marking a major reunion of Canadian indie artists who have collaborated since the early 2000s.

The new album is a follow-up to 2017’s Hug of Thunder and reunites Broken Social Scene with producer David Newfeld, the creative force behind their acclaimed albums You Forgot It in People (2002) and Broken Social Scene (2005). Newfeld, who had been out of touch with the collective for several years, describes reconnecting with Kevin Drew as a meaningful homecoming: “Our moms would have wanted us to do this, and get it right after 20 years of not working together.”

Band member Charles Spearin reflected on the producer’s influence, saying, “His production suits the chaos of our songwriting so well… he’s got a childlike energy that is really contagious. When you get a piece of music that he loves, oh my God, he’s bouncing like a little boy.” Spearin also highlighted the themes of the new record, adding, “There’s a different kind of honesty in this record. We’ve had success, we’ve lost friends, we’ve lost parents, we’re at this ‘what happens next?’ stage in life.”

Drew elaborated on the album’s broader context, noting, “In 2026, you’re going to see a lot of resurgence of people going back to the roots of who they are, because things in their lifetime have gotten quite lost. I think we’ve let each other down, and I think it’s art that always tries to prevail, and tries to get us back on track.”

Remember the Humans features contributions from vocalists Hannah Georgas, Lisa Lobsinger, and Leslie Feist, maintaining the collective’s long tradition of guest collaborations. In 2025, Broken Social Scene curated ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot It in People, a covers compilation featuring The Weather Station, Mdou Moctar, Toro y Moi, and serpentwithfeet, celebrating the 2002 landmark album.

Formed in 1999 by Drew and Brendan Canning, Broken Social Scene has been a central force in Canadian indie rock. The band’s ever-changing line-up, sometimes numbering more than a dozen members, has included Justin Peroff, Charles Spearin, Andrew Whiteman, Evan Cranley, James Shaw, Sam Goldberg, David French, Jill Harris, and others. Their music blends baroque pop, experimental rock, and orchestral textures, often featuring guitars, horns, woodwinds, and strings, underpinned by Newfeld’s inventive production style. The group has released six studio albums to date: Feel Good Lost (2001), You Forgot It in People (2002), Broken Social Scene (2005), Forgiveness Rock Record (2010), Hug of Thunder (2017) and the upcoming Remember the Humans (2026).

Broken Social Scene have long-standing creative ties with Metric and Stars. The upcoming All the Feelings Tour sees these artists sharing the stage across North America, beginning in Austin, Texas, and concluding with a hometown performance in Toronto, Ontario. Metric, who are set to release their own new album Romanticize the Dive on April 24, 2026, will be joining the tour, reinforcing the deep collaborative history of these Canadian acts.

Broken Social Scene’s influence extends well beyond their own releases. The 2002 album You Forgot It in People has been cited as one of the most significant indie rock albums of the 21st century, with tracks appearing in film and television including Wicker Park, Lie with Me, The L Word, and Half Nelson. Their expansive live shows and cinematic scope of recorded material have cemented them as a cornerstone of early 21st-century alternative music.

The band’s recent years have included the EPs Let’s Try the After, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 (2019), a b-sides and rarities collection Old Dead Young (2022), and the documentary It’s All Gonna Break (2024/2025), which chronicles the band’s career and unique collaborative spirit. With Remember the Humans, Broken Social Scene reassert themselves as one of the most ambitious and enduring collectives in indie rock.

Remember the Humans Tracklist:

Not Around Anymore

Only The Good I Keep

Mission Accomplished (Kingfisher)

The Call

Relief

And I Think Of You

This Briefest Kiss

Life Within the Ground

Hey Amanda

Paying For Your Love

What Happens Now

Parking Lot Dreams

Broken Social Scene / Stars / Metric All the Feelings Tour Dates:

June 8, Austin, Moody Amphitheater

June 9, Dallas, South Side Ballroom

June 11, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium

June 13, Sandy, Sandy Amphitheater

June 16, Los Angeles, The Greek Theatre

June 17, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre

June 19, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

June 21, San Francisco, The Masonic

June 24, Bend, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 24, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

July 25, Detroit, Fox Theatre

July 27, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 28, Philadelphia, The Met

July 30, Brooklyn, Brooklyn Paramount

August 1, Washington DC, The Anthem

August 3, Atlanta, Tabernacle

August 4, Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

August 7, Toronto, RBC Amphitheatre

