Bruce Springsteen Releases Cover Of A Rainy Night In Soho As Tribute To Shane MacGowan - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen has honoured Shane MacGowan with a newly recorded version of The Pogues’ classic A Rainy Night In Soho, celebrating the songwriting legacy of the late Irish frontman.

by Paul Cashmere

Bruce Springsteen has released a newly recorded cover of A Rainy Night In Soho, the classic song by The Pogues, as a tribute to the band’s late frontman Shane MacGowan. The recording arrives on Thursday, March 12, and has been described by MacGowan’s family as a heartfelt salute to one of Ireland’s most influential songwriters.

The announcement was shared across the social media accounts dedicated to MacGowan’s legacy, including a post from his wife Victoria Mary Clarke.

“Our very good friend Bruce has recorded a beautiful version of ‘A Rainy Night In Soho,’” Clarke wrote. “It’s a stunning tribute to Shane’s songwriting and it’s out on Thursday.”

Springsteen has long been an admirer of MacGowan’s work and has spoken openly about the profound influence of the Irish writer. Following MacGowan’s death in November 2023 at the age of 65, Springsteen paid tribute by describing him as one of the finest lyricists in the history of rock music.

“Shane was one of my all-time favourite writers,” Springsteen wrote at the time. “The passion and deep intensity of his music and lyrics is unmatched by all but the very best in the rock and roll canon.”

Springsteen also reflected on meeting MacGowan during a visit to Dublin years earlier, recalling that the Irish singer remained deeply connected to music and storytelling despite declining health. “His music is timeless and eternal,” Springsteen added. “I don’t know about the rest of us, but they’ll be singing Shane’s songs 100 years from now.”

The tribute recording follows a moment on stage in May 2024 when Springsteen performed A Rainy Night In Soho live with The E Street Band at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Ireland. Opening the concert with the song, Springsteen dedicated the performance to MacGowan, drawing a strong emotional response from the Irish crowd.

The new studio version continues that tribute while also highlighting the enduring reputation of MacGowan’s songwriting.

A Rainy Night In Soho was first released by The Pogues in 1986 as part of the Poguetry In Motion EP. Written by MacGowan, the song has become one of the band’s most celebrated compositions, a waltz-like ballad that blends the folk traditions of Ireland with the urgency of rock music.

The recording itself has an unusual history. Multiple mixes were created during the original sessions, produced by Elvis Costello, with MacGowan and Costello disagreeing over the final arrangement. MacGowan favoured a mix featuring a cornet while Costello preferred a version built around an oboe. The cornet version became the most widely released mix, although Canadian editions used the oboe recording. Over the years additional combinations and edits have surfaced, giving the track a complicated studio lineage.

Despite those variations, the song’s emotional core has remained consistent. The lyric reflects on memory, longing and the connection between people and place, themes that became hallmarks of MacGowan’s writing throughout his career.

The song’s reputation has continued to grow well beyond its original release. A music video filmed for the track presented MacGowan performing in black and white footage intercut with scenes of London nightlife and personal memories. Over the decades it has been covered by numerous artists, including Bono, Johnny Depp, Bob Dylan and Nick Cave, the latter also performing the song at MacGowan’s funeral in December 2023.

Springsteen’s version arrives as interest continues to build around a larger project celebrating MacGowan’s work. Clarke has previously confirmed that a tribute album dedicated to the songwriter is being assembled for release in 2026. The project will feature artists from Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States, although the full list of contributors has yet to be announced.

“There’s Americans, there’s English people, Irish people, it’s kind of a mix,” Clarke said during a radio interview discussing the project. She hinted that some participants may be expected choices while others could surprise listeners.

Springsteen’s connection to MacGowan’s music sits comfortably within his broader appreciation for storytelling in song. Across a career spanning more than five decades, Springsteen has repeatedly celebrated songwriters who explore working-class lives, memory and community, themes that also run through MacGowan’s catalogue.

For fans of both artists, the release of Springsteen’s recording of A Rainy Night In Soho represents a meeting point between two distinct traditions in rock songwriting, American heartland rock and Irish folk-punk storytelling.

Nearly four decades after its original release, the song continues to resonate, its melody and words travelling far beyond the pubs and streets that inspired it. With Springsteen now adding his voice to the song’s long history, MacGowan’s writing once again reaches a new generation of listeners.

