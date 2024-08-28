Bruce Springsteen Covers Jesse Malin ‘She Don’t Love Me Now’ - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen’s cover of Jesse Malin’s ‘She Don’t Love Me Now’ from the Malin tribute album ‘Silver Patron Saints’ has been released.

In May 2023, Jesse Malin suffered a spinal stroke which has left him paralysed from the waist down.

Jesse’s friends including Bruce, Elvis Costello, Counting Crows, Bleachers, Spoon, Ian Hunter, Frank Truner and Susannah Hoffs have recorded his songs for the tribute album to raise funds for his medical bills.

The Billie Joe Armstrong cover of Jesse’s Black Haired Girl’ was released in July.

SILVER PATRON SAINTS

THE SONGS OF JESSE MALIN

TRACKLISTING

1 Prisoners of Paradise (feat. Bleachers)

2 Oh Sheena (feat. Counting Crows)

3 She Don’t Love Me Now (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

4 Black Haired Girl (feat. Billie Joe Armstrong)

5 Brooklyn (feat. Dinosaur Jr.)

6 About You (feat. Frank Turner)

7 Turn Up the Mains (feat. Alison Mosshart, Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Steven Van Zandt, Mike Watt & Joey C.)

8 Room 13 (feat. Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello)

9 Don’t Let Them Take You Down (Beautiful Day) (feat. The Wallflowers)

10 The Way We Used to Roll (feat. Spoon)

11 Shane (feat. Rocky O’Riordan)

12 In the Modern World (feat. Butch Walker)

13 High Lonesome (feat. Susanna Hoffs)

14 Greener Pastures (feat. Graham Parker)

15 Meet Me At The End of the World (feat. Alejandro Escovedo)

16 Death Star (feat. The Hold Steady)

17 Riding on the Subway (feat. Tommy Stinson and Ruby Stinson)

18 St. Mark’s Sunset (feat. The Walker Roaders)

19 Dead On (feat. Ian Hunter)

20 Almost Grown (feat. Danny Clinch and Christopher Thorn with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country)

